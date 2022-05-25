BWW Interview: Chatting with Broadway Veteran Tiffany Cooper

Tiffany is an Broadway and film actress, singer, dancer and arts educator with a career in the entertainment industry spanning more than two decades. In addition, she is a certified Life Coach practitioner (The Soulful Life Coach) and Executive Speech Coach (Abundant Leadership Speaking).

Her credits include Broadway, regional theaters, national tours, international tours, independent films, television, commercials, voiceovers, recordings, concerts and cruise ship cabarets. Tiffany has appeared on ABC, NBC and public TV networks. She has performed at major venues across the nation and in fifteen countries with extended European residencies in Switzerland, Austria, Germany and Italy. She has lived and worked in New York City, Alaska, Oregon and now Minneapolis.

Tiffany was in the original cast of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony-nominated musical Bombay Dreams on Broadway. Other performance highlights include Mamma Mia, In The Next Room; The Vibrator Play, The Audition (world premiere), Clybourne Park, Jesus Christ Superstar, Guys and Dolls, The Tempest, When Shakespeare's Ladies Meet, Fences, Cinderella, South Pacific, The Buddy Holly Story, Porgy and Bess, and Sisters of the Sixties. She appears on the cast recordings of Grease Das Musical, and Guys and Dolls (50th anniversary). Her debut solo recording Satin Mood, A Tribute to Julie London was self-produced. Her multimedia solo piece Black Thread premiered at the Blackness Is... Arts Festival, which was produced by the Guthrie Theater and MN Black Circle Theater as a love letter to the city of Minneapolis after the death of George Floyd. Television and film credits include Emma Was Here, Salon Stories, Shampoo, All My Children, and Emeril's Table via the Hallmark Channel.

Tiffany enjoys offering her time, energy and talent with various charitable organizations such as the Miss America Scholarship Foundation, Sing For Your Seniors and the

Reach Out and Read program. Please visit here at www.Tiffanycooper.com

We chat with Tiffany on her career and theatre!

How does it feel to have live audiences and theatres back?

It feels incredible to be able to feel the energy of the audiences and share stories in person again. I think we will never take performing in person for granted. To have people witness the art in person is a true gift.



What inspired you to pursue a career in performing?

Watching the movie and TV series of FAME and the Mickey Mouse Club performers on TV perform and tell stories. I loved going to musicals and plays as a child. Our parents took us to everything from museums, plays, musicals to live concerts growing up. Our family valued the arts.



Who were your musical influences?

Too many to list but I love Crystal Lewis, Deborah Cox, Julie London, Ella F. Stephanie J.Block, Marin Mazzie, Donna Murphy, Irene Cara, Peggy Lee, Aretha Franklin



What was the first musical you saw?

CATS



What is your favorite role you've played or production you've done?

Adelaide u/s from Guys and Dolls (B'way National Tour w/ Maurice Hines) and Rose from Fences.



What is your favorite musical (top favs)?

Passion, Jesus Christ Superstar, Fosse, Hamilton, Jekyll and Hyde, Ragtime, Six, Pirate Queen, Miss Siagon



Whenever you perform, what do you hope your audience takes away?

I hope they see themselves in the stories presented and walk away moved or changed by the characters and story. My hope is they can embrace humanity in every way.

What are your favorite local spots in Minneapolis?

Restaurants: Yum Kitchen and Bakery, Restoration Hardware Restaurant, Colita, Mill Valley Kitchen, Young Joni, Cove, Crisp & Green, Brick and Bourbon.

Favorite drink cocktail: Old fashioned and Manhattan. I LOVE Bourbon!

Favorite Coffee Spot: Spyhouse Coffee Shop on Hennepin: Drink: 5-6 shot Espresso traditional Macchiato

Thank you Tiffany for your time!

Photos courtesy of Tiffany Cooper