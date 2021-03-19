Artistry Announces Plans To Resume Live Theater and Arts Programming

Artistry, a Bloomington-based producer of theater, curator of exhibitions, public arts programming, and arts-based community development today announced its intention to resume live theater and arts programming in June 2021. The nonprofit arts organization, which serves more than 82,000 people per year is working in close collaboration with the City of Bloomington to develop the schedule and determine appropriate outdoor and indoor venues. All Artistry events will be held within the prescribed rules of the United States Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health and City of Bloomington.

"Resumption of live theater programming and our public arts events, camps and classes requires at least 90 days to reserve sites, schedule instructors, and secure the rights and audition talent to produce live theater," said Kevin Ramach, executive director of Artistry. "In collaboration with City of Bloomington, we are confident we have reached a point where our organization may confidently begin planning to resume public events such as live theater performances and art exhibitions and classes.

"We are moving forward with a schedule of limited outdoor events this summer with a goal of producing a full schedule of live musical productions indoors at the Schneider Theatre this fall," Ramach said. "All of our planning is being conducted with the full understanding that COVID-19 pandemic conditions remain volatile and our schedule may have to be altered or cancelled. But based on most recent data, the time has arrived to begin planning the resumption of programming."

As part of the planning process Artistry leadership is working in close collaboration with the City of Bloomington, which is a major funder of Artistry and owner of the Schneider Theater, Artistry's home stage. The City of Bloomington will have final approval on scheduling, locations, conditions, and restrictions for all events.

"The combination of declining COVID-19 infections and predicted increases for broader COVID-19 vaccination availability is a good sign," said Nick Kelley, Bloomington Acting Public Health Administrator. "Artistry's plans for summer and fall events will be reviewed carefully and will only be approved if conditions outlined by the United States Centers for Disease Control, Minnesota Department of Health, and City of Bloomington rules allow it."

Recent surveys of public attitudes show that arts attendees are more likely to seek the vaccine than the general public. Those same attendees are eager to return to arts venues that follow proper protocols after they have been vaccinated. "Though exact dates remain tentative, we look forward to welcoming audiences back to our outdoor and indoor spaces," states Ramach.