Al Franken Comes to Pantages Theatre, October 2

Hennepin Theatre Trust announced that Al Franken, an American comedian, politician, media personality and author who served as our United State senator from 2009 to 2019 is coming to Minneapolis in Al Franken: The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently on Tour Tour.

The tour makes a stop at the historic Pantages Theatre (710 Hennepin Ave., Minneapolis) on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021 at 7 p.m. Franken became well-known in the 1970s and 1980s as a staff writer and performing on "Saturday Night Live." He currently hosts The Al Franken Show on SiriusXM on Saturday mornings.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 25 at 10 a.m. at HennepinTheatreTrust.org.

As far as anyone knows, Al Franken is the only U.S. Senator who was also one of the original writers for Saturday Night Live. During his 15 seasons with SNL, Franken won five Emmy's for writing and producing. He's also the author of four #1 New York Times bestsellers, including Rush Limbaugh is a Big Fat Idiot and Other Observations, Lies and the Lying Liars Who Tell Them - A Fair and Balanced Look at the Right, and Al Franken, Giant of the Senate.

Franken served Minnesota in the Senate from 2009-2018, clobbering his first opponent, incumbent Senator Norm Coleman, by 312 votes. He won his second election by well over 200,000 votes. Franken served on the Judiciary, Energy, Indian Affairs, and HELP (Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions) Committees where he routinely embarrassed badly prepared witnesses and was a fierce opponent of media concentration, mandatory arbitration, and Betsy DeVos.

The Al Franken Podcast is one of the nation's top-ten politics and public affairs podcasts with guests like Malcolm Nance, Sarah Silverman, Paul Krugman, Chris Rock, and Michelle Obama. Well, not Michelle Obama, but guests like her.

His political action committee, Midwest Values PAC, supports progressive Democrats, voting rights, and a host of other good, non-political things.

Al and his wife, Franni, have been married for 45 years, many of them happy. They have two kids and four grandchildren.