ALL IS CALM: THE CHRISTMAS TRUCE OF 1914 Now On Sale For Engagement At Theater Latté Da

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Theater Latté Da (Justin Lucero, Artistic Director; Elisa Spencer-Kaplan, Managing Director) has announced the single ticket on-sale for the return production of All Is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914. Preview performances begin on November 24, 2026, with Opening Night scheduled for November 27, 2026, and running until December 27, 2026, at the historic Ritz Theater, 345 13th Ave. NE, Minneapolis, the permanent home of Theater Latté Da.

“All Is Calm is part of the fabric of Latté Da,” states Latté Da Artistic Director, Justin Lucero. “It has given us an extraordinary wealth of memories over the years, while remaining one of the most lyrical, ambitious, and uniquely theatrical expressions of the kind of music-theater this company exists to make. I’m especially thrilled to welcome Peter Back to direct the work he created and to invite both longtime audiences and those encountering All Is Calm for the first time to experience why it has meant so much to so many.”



Created by Theater Latté Da's Founding Artistic Director Peter Rothstein, the production, which combines period songs and firsthand accounts of a remarkable historical event, has become a beloved holiday classic. The a capella production is brought to life by a cast of 10 actor-singers (cast to be announced soon) and beautifully blends iconic World War I-era tunes, trench songs, medieval ballads and Christmas carols from England, Wales, France, Belgium and Germany. The production features vocal arrangements by Erick Lichte and Timothy C. Takach with texts written by more than 30 World War I figures. This moving ode to peace is directed by Rothstein, with music direction by Lara Bolton.

The production will feature the talents of a Minneapolis-based cast, the majority of whom appeared in the highly lauded 2018 Off-Broadway run. The 2026 production marks Theater Latté Da's first local mounting of the show in five years, and the 14th time it has presented All is Calm in the Twin Cities. Latté Da has also toured the work nationally, most recently in 2022. New to Minnesota audiences will be projections designed by Greg Emetaz, which Rothstein incorporated into the production for recent runs at Asolo Repertory Theatre in Sarasota, FL.



All Is Calm brings founding artistic director Peter Rothstein home to direct this unforgettable, music-driven act of remembrance—one that has moved audiences for almost two decades with its quiet power and authenticity. On a cold Christmas Eve along the Western Front, as soldiers sat on opposite sides of the battlefield, something extraordinary happened. The guns fell silent. Emerging into no-man’s-land, enemies met not with violence, but with song. Drawn from letters, diaries and firsthand accounts, this profoundly moving piece is told through stirring a cappella harmonies that illuminate a fleeting moment of shared humanity in the midst of war. In a world that feels increasingly polarized and entrenched, this story of soldiers stepping out of their trenches to sing together offers not naïve sentimentality, but radical empathy and an invitation to rediscover the light that can emerge even in the darkest of times.



“All Is Calm has always been a profoundly human piece, but its invitation feels especially vital right now,” said Lucero. “At a moment when we are so often encouraged to see one another first through our differences, this work asks what becomes possible when, even briefly, we recognize our shared humanity. These men come together across a divide that has told them they must be enemies. More than a century later, that simple act of recognition feels as radical—and as necessary—as ever.”



Rothstein conducted research for two years to develop All Is Calm. “I wanted to tell the story in their own words. I created the drama by stringing together letters, war documents, autobiographies, World War I poetry, gravestone inscriptions, even an old radio broadcast,” says Rothstein. “For decades, the truce was considered a romantic fable, fiction, and I wanted to give legitimate voice to this remarkable moment that had somehow been denied its rightful place in history. I cannot express how gratifying it has been to share the story of these heroic men, in their own words, across the country and around the globe.”



Theater Latté Da’s 2026/27 season invites audiences to engage with the complexities of the present moment through five powerful works that challenge silence, celebrate resilience, and honor the transformative power of shared experience. Following All Is Calm, the lineup continues with Justin Huertas’s indie-rock musical Lizard Boy in a Midwest premiere that transforms comic book mythology into a heartfelt tale of queer self-acceptance. The season also features the world premiere of She’s Come Undone, adapting Wally Lamb’s bestselling novel into a sweeping journey of trauma and healing, and closes with a collaboration with the University of Minnesota on the Tony Award®-winning Spring Awakening, which, through its electrifying rock score, examines the volatile coming-of-age experiences of youth in a repressive society. Together, these productions form a season of curiosity, conviction and care, reminding us that theater is not just a reflection of who we are, but a catalyst for who we might become.



Tickets for All Is Calm are currently available for purchase, starting at $37. Additionally, an array of season subscription options are available for purchase for the entire 2026/27 season, starting at $35 a show and offering a wide range of discounts, subscriber-only perks and show packages for every schedule and budget. Pricing and additional details available at www.LatteDa.org.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 23 Days 03 Hrs 44 Min 23 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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