A CHORUS LINE To Open Duluth Playhouse 2026-27 Season

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Duluth Playhouse kicks off its 26/27 season with A Chorus Line, a musical that pulls back the curtain on the lives of performers fighting for a spot in a Broadway show, running September 11 - 27, 2026 at the NorShor Theatre.

Set on a bare stage during a high-stakes audition, A Chorus Line dives into the personal stories, ambitions, and sacrifices that define a life in the theatre. As dancers step forward to reveal what brought them to the audition, the musical becomes a deeply personal portrait of the artists beyond the spotlight, exploring the passion, perseverance, and vulnerability it takes to pursue a life onstage.

Director Amber Burns says, “A Chorus Line is iconic for a reason. Our production honors the moments audiences know and love while bringing a fresh, contemporary energy to the stage. I’m especially excited that nearly our entire company is made up of local artists, showcasing the extraordinary talent and stories within our own community.”

A Chorus Line stars Suzie Baer as Cassie Ferguson, Leslie Otero as Diana Morales, Kiersten MacGregor as Judy Turner, Kelly Killorin as Val Clark, Becca Gibbs as Bebe Benzenheimer, Celeste Lau as Connie Wong, Tyler Railey as Maggie Winslow, Brianna Hall-Nelson as Sheila Bryant, and Joe Birdseye as Zach. The company also includes Isaac Sharatt as Larry, Hunter Ramsden as Bobby Mills, Taylor Phillips as Mark Anthony, Aaron J. Dumalag as Mike Costa, Seth Colvin as Richie Walters, Antony Ferguson as Al DeLuca, Corey Reilly as Paul San Marco, Liam Colclough as Don Kerr, and Jacob Effinger as Gregory Gardener, alongside Jessica Lopes, Sophia Morgan, Kristen Hylenski, Brianna Crockett, Isaac Lukasavitz, Henriette Jensen Blade, and Jeremiah Russell.

Featuring one of the most beloved scores in musical theatre history, A Chorus Line includes unforgettable songs such as “One,” “What I Did for Love,” “At the Ballet,” and “I Hope I Get It.” With electric choreography and a story that remains as resonant today as it was when the musical premiered, this enduring classic celebrates the artists who give everything for the chance to stand in the line.

With music by Marvin Hamlisch, lyrics by Edward Kleban, and a book by James Kirkwood Jr. and Nicholas Dante, A Chorus Line won nine Tony Awards and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama. More than five decades after its Broadway debut, its central question still rings true: What does it mean to give your life to the theatre?

As Duluth Playhouse begins a new season, A Chorus Line offers the perfect opening note: an ode to the performers who step into the light, take the risk, and keep the show going.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit

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