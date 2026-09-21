DISNEY'S DESCENDANTS: THE MUSICAL to Open Duluth Playhouse Youth Season

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Duluth Playhouse kicks off its 26/27 Youth Theatre season with Disney's Descendants: The Musical, running October 9 - 11, 2026 at the NorShor Theatre.

Imprisoned on the Isle of the Lost, home of the most infamous villains who ever lived, the fabulously fierce teenage children of Maleficent, the Evil Queen, Jafar, and Cruella De Vil have never ventured off the island… until now. When Mal, Evie, Jay, and Carlos are sent to attend prep school alongside the children of beloved Disney heroes and heroines, they have a difficult choice to make: should they follow in their parents' wicked footsteps or learn to be good? Featuring songs from the popular Disney Channel Original Movies, including “Rotten to the Core” and “Evil Like Me,” the production follows these four troublemakers as they discover that choosing their own path may be the most rebellious thing they can do.

The production marks the first Youth Theatre production directed by Duluth Playhouse's new Director of Education, Chloe Swanson. She says, “I couldn't think of a more fun and meaningful production to kick off this new journey. In each rehearsal, we are bolstered by the high-energy, catchy songs, and we are anchored by the theme that comes across so beautifully in this musical: We are BETTER TOGETHER! I am deeply impressed by the passion, professionalism, and positivity these young artists are pouring into this process. I sincerely hope you make time to join us in celebrating their hard work on this surprisingly funny and moving production!”

We have 30 incredible local young performers bringing the next generation of Disney royalty, villains, and heroes to life, including Nola Senarighi, Elsie Sather, Berlin Johnson, Jonah Surrell, Peter Boman, Atlee Laurent, Tatem Morgando, Saydee Nelson, Cohen Kelly, Jones Luoma-Mattson, Madalyn Trone, Jonathan Speer, Lucy Brinkman, Jullian Cajacob, Josie Pust, Olive Clark, Aurora Busam, Hugo Clark, Ellie Rop, Amelia Hietala-Cavanaugh, Charlotte Hieb, Margo Mahr, Max Coffin-Langdon, Crosby Peak, Sage Sorenson, Norah Benedict, Emma Irrgang, Maliyah Allen, Violet Fletcher, and Bettie Scherf.

As Duluth Playhouse begins a new Youth Theatre season, Disney's Descendants: The Musical invites audiences to celebrate Halloween season with a little magic, a little mischief, and a whole lot of villainy.

Tickets are now on sale. To book seats, visit the box office at the NorShor Theatre Monday through Friday 10am-5pm, call 218-733-7555, or visit www.duluthplayhouse.org/shows/disneys-descendants-the-musical.



Photo Credit: Descendants-1: Nola Senarighi

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 40 Days 02 Hrs 49 Min 46 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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