By: Mar. 08, 2024
2024 Collide Theatrical Summer Dance Intensive to Take Place in July
Collide Theatrical Summer Dance Intensive will take place in July 2024! Improve your technique and advance your artistry in a positive and welcoming environment! Classes include Musical Theatre Jazz, Classic Jazz Technique, Ballet, Leaps & Turns, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, and more. Students may register for individual weeks, or sign up for all 3 weeks and save! Early Bird discount if you register by April 1st.

The Intensive culminates with our Collide Showcase (only for those who register for all 3 weeks of the intensive). Video will be taken so students have professional-grade copy to use for future auditions and submissions. Local students are also invited to perform excerpts from the Intensive at the MN State Fair in August!​

Level placement requires a referral from a teacher or Collide company member, or a 2-minute video submission. Please send video (1 min Ballet Adagio with pirouettes and 1 min Jazz) or referral name and contact information to Nathan@collidetheatrical.org.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO

Ages 14-22

Intermediate Level

Advanced/Pre-Professional Level

Level placement requires audition or referral

WHEN

July 8-12, 15-16, 22-26

Monday-Friday

9:30-3:30

WHERE

Collide Theatrical

755 Prior Ave. N, Ste. 235H

St. Paul, MN 55104



