2024 Collide Theatrical Summer Dance Intensive to Take Place in July

Collide Theatrical Summer Dance Intensive will take place in July 2024! Improve your technique and advance your artistry in a positive and welcoming environment! Classes include Musical Theatre Jazz, Classic Jazz Technique, Ballet, Leaps & Turns, Hip-Hop, Contemporary, and more. Students may register for individual weeks, or sign up for all 3 weeks and save! Early Bird discount if you register by April 1st.

The Intensive culminates with our Collide Showcase (only for those who register for all 3 weeks of the intensive). Video will be taken so students have professional-grade copy to use for future auditions and submissions. Local students are also invited to perform excerpts from the Intensive at the MN State Fair in August!​

Level placement requires a referral from a teacher or Collide company member, or a 2-minute video submission. Please send video (1 min Ballet Adagio with pirouettes and 1 min Jazz) or referral name and contact information to Nathan@collidetheatrical.org.

EVENT DETAILS

WHO

Ages 14-22

Intermediate Level

Advanced/Pre-Professional Level

Level placement requires audition or referral

WHEN

July 8-12, 15-16, 22-26

Monday-Friday

9:30-3:30

WHERE

Collide Theatrical

755 Prior Ave. N, Ste. 235H

St. Paul, MN 55104