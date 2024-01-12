Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Carly Irland - W.O.M.A.N - A CABARET - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Amber Weissert - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Lisa Quinn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse

Best Dance Production

SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical

Chynna Chung - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Direction Of A Play

Jennifer Dobby - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Ensemble

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jim Padovano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Julie Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Musical

BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best New Play Or Musical

SUPER YOU - Skylight Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical

Amanda Mahlum - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Performer In A Play

Alexander Ebert - LOMBARDI - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Play

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Alexander Ebert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Breanne Breannan - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Brandon Torres - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Josh Pope - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre

Lake Country Playhouse