Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

See who was selected audience favorite in Milwaukee, WI!
Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards!
The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Carly Irland - W.O.M.A.N - A CABARET - Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Weissert - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Quinn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse
Best Dance Production
SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theatre
Best Direction Of A Musical
Chynna Chung - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Dobby - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Padovano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie Johnson - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players
Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best New Play Or Musical
SUPER YOU - Skylight Theatre Company
Best Performer In A Musical
Amanda Mahlum - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players
Best Performer In A Play
Alexander Ebert - LOMBARDI - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander Ebert - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Breanne Breannan - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brandon Torres - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Josh Pope - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre
Favorite Local Theatre
Lake Country Playhouse
