Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Awards! 

The 2023 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards were bigger and better than ever, including over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2023 BroadwayWorld Milwaukee, WI Award Winners

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Carly Irland - W.O.M.A.N - A CABARET - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Amber Weissert - THE SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Lisa Quinn - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunset Playhouse

Best Dance Production
SUPER YOU - Skylight Music Theatre

Best Direction Of A Musical
Chynna Chung - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Direction Of A Play
Jennifer Dobby - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Ensemble
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jim Padovano - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Julie JohnsonJOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Musical
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best New Play Or Musical
SUPER YOU - Skylight Theatre Company

Best Performer In A Musical
Amanda Mahlum - JOSEPH AND THE AMAZING TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT - Falls patio players

Best Performer In A Play
Alexander EbertLOMBARDI - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Play
THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Alexander EbertBEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Breanne Breannan - SECRET GARDEN - Lake Country Playhouse

Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Brandon Torres - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Lakeside Players Inc/Rhode Center for the Arts

Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Josh Pope - NOISES OFF - Falls patio players

Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Waukesha Civic Theatre

Favorite Local Theatre
Lake Country Playhouse



