Review: DIARY OF A WIMPY KID is 'Most Likely to Delight Your Kids' at FIRST STAGE

Joshie says respect your parents, follow your dreams, and take your kids to see Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical at First Stage. Directed by Julie Woods-Robinson with musical direction by Paula Tillen, this spunky show runs through May 5th in Milwaukee and is a great one for young kids.



Those kids may be familiar with the source material: a popular book series by Jeff Kinney, a 2010 live-action movie, and a 2021 animated movie on Disney+. The musical features a book by Kevin Del Aguila with music and lyrics by Michael Mahler and Alan Schmuckler.



If your kids aren’t familiar, here’s the gist: Greg Heffley is starting middle school and, ugh, it’s the worst. He’s navigating popularity, the Cheese Touch, his clingy bestie Rowley, his weird neighbor Fregley—all the while reminding us that he writes in a journal, not a diary (how embarrassing).



I saw the Middle cast at First Stage, starring the spirited and strong-voiced Harper Fornstedt as Greg. And the great thing about this show? There’s not just one, but many amazing, hilarious, and meaty parts for kids. From Greg’s buddy Rowley (Marko Van Slyke) to the sassy Patty Farrell (Jenna Krysiak) to the Euro rockstar Joshie (Alex Radtke), Diary of a Wimpy Kid creates a lot of opportunities for splashy solo moments and laugh-aloud silliness.



The songs are catchy (you’ll be humming “All About the Mom Bucks” at intermission). The choreo by Molly Rhode is super fun. And while there are adults in the cast (the hysterial Karen Estrada and Todd Denning), their parts are limited compared to the young performers. Scenic design by Casey Price adds to the kid-centric atmosphere—lots of hand-doodled elements on ruled notebook paper. It’s all very clever and eye-catching. Costume design by Jason Orlenko brings a bright, punchy vibe to the characters.



Recommended for ages 5–12 and clocking in at an efficient 60 minutes plus a brief intermission, Diary of a Wimpy Kid is an enjoyable way to spend an afternoon in Milwaukee. It might even spark some conversations about middle school, if your kid is in or approaching that milestone. But even if you don’t dig that deep, this entertaining production and talented cast and creative team will have you saying, “Zoo-Wee Mama!” I look forward to seeing what First Stage has in store for their next season in the Todd Wehr Theater.



Photo Credit: Paul Ruffolo