Photos: First Look at First Stage's Young Company's Production of AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE

First Stage’s Young Company, the Theater Academy’s award-winning training program for advanced high school actors, is presenting its final production of the 2023/24 season, Henry Miller’s brilliant adaptation of Ibsen’s AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE.

Check out production photos below!

The production will be directed by Milwaukee theater artist, educator and Co-Founder/

Producing Artistic Director of Vanguard Productions Joshua “JP” Pohja. In this timely play we explore what happens when one man’s quest to do right is seemingly at odds with the best interests of his community. Can reason and science win out over rumor and fear? When Dr. Stockmann makes a literally poisonous discovery, his brother, the Mayor, begins a war of innuendo and half-truths that threatens to tear their family – and their community – apart. Sponsored by United Performing Arts Fund.

AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE runs through April 28, 2024 in the newly renovated, theater-in-the- round Goodman Mainstage Hall, Milwaukee Youth Arts Center, located at 325 W. Walnut Street in downtown Milwaukee. Tickets are just $15 and are available online at the button below or through the First Stage Box Office at (414) 267-2961. Performance runtime is approximately two hours and 15 minutes with a brief intermission. Suggested for adults and teens.

The Young Company cast for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE includes John Eash-Scott (Wauwatosa) as Dr. Thomas Stockmann; William Kastner (Oconomowoc) as Mayor Peter Stockmann; Maya Thomure (Whitefish Bay) as Mrs. Catherine Stockmann; Reiley Fitzsimmons (Fox Point) as Petra; Elena Marking (Franklin) as Hovstad; Madison Jones (Milwaukee) as Aslaksen; Mara Holzen (Wauwatosa) as Billing; Sophia Bernhardt (Greendale) as Captain Horster; Thatcher Jacobs (Fox Point) as Morten Kill, The Drunk; Lila Lester (Milwaukee) as Morten/Edvard and Thomas Bastardo (St. Francis) as Understudy (various roles).

The Artistic & Creative Team for AN ENEMY OF THE PEOPLE includes Matt Daniels (Former Director of Young Company); Joshua “JP” Pohja (Director); Marion Frank (Assistant Director/Sound Coordinator); Michelle Verbos (Costume Coordinator); Shane O’Neil (Lighting Coordinator) and Carrie Johns (Stage Manager).