WCT & ACAP Present THE ACAP DOUBLE FEATURE

The Waukesha Civic Theatre presents The ACAP Double Feature, running July 12-13, 2019. Waukesha Civic Theatre is committed to inclusive casting and building a diverse representation on the stage.

The ACAP PlayMakers take to the silver screen to present a collection of short films and the premiere of a new film titled "Higher and Higher." There will be a raffle and photo opportunities with the film stars in the lobby.

The cast includes: Patrick Cvetan, Jacob Eggener, Anna Goedland, Andy Gratke, Chris Hess, Brian Heyer, Steven Heyer, Kevin Katz, Gary Klemz, Amanda Lojeski, Mark McGarry, Cam Richards, Kendyl Roedell, Karen Simmons, Greg Stefanski, and Sally Zarling.

Performance Dates and Times: Friday, July 12th at 7:30 pm, Saturday, July 13th at 7:30 pm

Tickets for The ACAP Double Feature are $13.00 for Adults; $11.00 for a Senior (60+), Teen (13-19), and Military; or $9.00 for a Subscriber, Child (12-) and Groups (10+).

All tickets may be purchased by mail, phone, e-mail, fax, online, or in person using cash, check, or credit card (credit card only for phone, fax, e-mail, and online sales). We accept MasterCard, Visa, Discover, and American Express.

For more information, visit us at www.waukeshacivictheatre.org.





