Vanguard Productions Presents MY NAME IS RACHEL CORRIE

Vanguard Productions, an independent theatre company based in Milwaukee, WI is presenting My Name is Rachel Corrie, drawn from the writings of Rachel Corrie and edited by Katharine Viner and Alan Rickman. The work of documentary theatre is drawn from the emails and diary entries of Rachel Corrie, an American activist and student who left her home in Olympia, Washington, traveled to Gaza and resisted the displacement of Palestinians with the International Solidarity Movement. Corrie was killed by an Israeli armored bulldozer in 2003, sparking international outcry. The play is running from 9/20-9/29 at Calvary Presbyterian Church in Milwaukee (935 W. Wisconsin Ave, Milwaukee, WI, 53233).

My Name is Rachel Corrie stars Maya Danks in the titular role and is an intimate portrait of the activist detailing her personal philosophy, decision to go to Gaza, and witnessing the occupation first hand. The production is directed by Vanguard’s artistic director, Josh Pohja. AntiShadows Theatrical Designs provides set and lighting design.

In the spirit of Vanguard’s mission of using theatre to bring communities together for social change, a series of post-show panels with local activists will be offered. Vanguard has partnered with the Milwaukee Anti-War Committee, Jewish Voices for Peace, the Milwaukee Muslim Women’s Coalition, and the US Palestinian Community Network to provide informative discussions that give audiences a greater context on the conflict, and ways to get involved in their local community.

My Name is Rachel Corrie runs from September 20th through September 29th at Calvary Presbyterian Church. The performance runs approximately one hour and fifteen minutes with no intermission. Tickets are available at vanguardmke.com/tickets-and-events. My Name is Rachel Corrie has some adult language and themes, and has descriptions of violence. General admission tickets are $20 with $15 senior tickets, $10 rush tickets are available at the door.

Comments