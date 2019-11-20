VIDEO: First Look at THE NERD at Milwaukee Rep

Milwaukee Repertory Theater is revisiting a Rep classic November 12 - December 15, 2019 with The Nerd by Larry Shue.

Get a first look in the trailer below!

One of the funniest plays ever written, The Nerd premiered at Milwaukee Repertory Theater in 1981 with playwright Larry Shue filling the role of Willum Cubbert. It went on to become one of the most produced and best loved comedies in the history of American theater, running for 441 performances on Broadway (with Mark Hamill, of Star Wars fame) before moving on to theaters across the U.S. and abroad. A madcap comedy of ridiculous proportions, The Nerd follows the progressively desperate (and hilarious) attempts of Willum to remove an unwanted houseguest, a Wisconsin factory inspector named Rick Steadman. Now in its fourth staging at Milwaukee Rep, The Nerd returns to the Quadracci Powerhouse in a new production.

Starring Rep favorites Michael Doherty (A Christmas Carol, Man of La Mancha) as Rick Steadman, Alex Keiper (Ring of Fire: The Music of Johnny Cash, Assassins) as Tansy McGinnis, Andy Nagraj (Forever Plaid) as Willum Cubbert and Lillian Castillo (In the Heights, Why Do Fools Fall in Love) as Clelia Waldgrave and featuring Rep newcomers Chris Mixon (The Foreigner, Utah Shakespeare Festival) as Warnock Waldgrave and Jeremy Peter Johnson (Oklahoma!, Skylight Music Theatre) as Axel Hammond. Introducing young local performers Charlie Cornell from Elm Grove and Damon McCoy from Milwaukee sharing the role of Thor Waldgrave.

Directed by JC Clementz (The All Night Strut!, I Love a Piano, Milwaukee Rep), The Nerd features set design by Arnel V. Sancianco (The All Night Strut!, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Misti Bradford (Murder for Two, Milwaukee Rep), lighting design by Lee Fiskness (Murder for Two, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by Pornchanok (Nok) Kanchanabanca (The Niceties, Milwaukee Rep). With casting by Rep Casting Director Frank Honts and stage management by Kate Ocker (Mansfield Park, Northlight Theatre).

The Nerd is sponsored by PNC with executive producers Julia & Bladen Burns and Caran & Joel Quadracci. Milwaukee Rep is sponsored in part by the United Performing Arts Fund (UPAF).

The Nerd began performances November 12 and runs through December 15 in the Quadracci Powerhouse.

Tickets can be purchased at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at the Ticket Office, 108 E. Wells Street, in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.





