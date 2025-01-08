THE WOMAN IN BLACK Is Coming to Milwaukee Repertory Theater in January

Performances will run from January 21 to March 23, 2025.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will present The Woman in Black, the spine-chilling theatrical sensation direct from London’s West End. With over 30 years of global acclaim, this electrifying production will come to the Stiemke Studio from January 21 to March 23, 2025, promising an unforgettable evening of suspense, atmosphere, and gripping drama.
Robin Herford, the original director of the London production,helms this thrilling adaptation of Susan Hill’s ghost story, ensuring every eerie detail is brought to life on stage. Audiences will be transported to an ominous world of misty marshes, moaning winds, and spine-tingling mystery as a lawyer, haunted by a spectral figure in black, recruits a skeptical young actor to help unravel his tale of terror. As their story unfolds, the duo becomes ensnared in a chilling sequence of events that must be experienced to be believed. Check out a sneak peek here.
Praised by The Guardian as “one of British theatre’s biggest – and scariest – hits,” The Woman in Black is a theatrical masterpiece that has been translated to over 12 languages and captivated millions. The production features a stellar cast, including: David Acton, who has performed in over 20 plays at the Royal Shakespeare Company and has appeared on numerous televisions shows including “Call the Midwife” and “Downton Abbey” takes on the role of Arthur Kipps. He’s joined by Mark Hawkins as The Actor, who appeared in the UK tour of Lady Chatterley’s Lover and in the acclaimed The Railway Children at Kings Cross Theatre. Ben Porter will perform both Arthur Kipps and The Actor roles on certain performances, he’s known for his work at The National Theatre in The Invention of Love, The Heiress and An Enemy of the People.
Adapted for the stage by Stephen Mallatratt, The Woman in Black Production Team is brimming with top theatrical talent including director Robin Herford, known for his time with Sir Alan Ayckbourn at the Stephen Joseph Theatre in Scarborough UK, alongside associate director AnTony Eden, designer Michael Holt, lighting designer Anshuman Bhatia, sound designer Sebastian Frost, Vision Productions by Imogen Finlayson and stage manager Kayleigh Laymon.
This production is being produced in a special arrangement with PW Productions, the original West End producers. PW Productions is one of the West End’s most prolific and significant theatre producers, responsible for some of the most successful productions in British theatre since it was founded in 1983 by Peter Wilson MBE. Productions have included Spirited Away at the London Coliseum, Stephen Daldry’s An Inspector Calls, De La Guarda at the Roundhouse, Nigel Slater’s Toast, Ross Willis’ Wonder Boy and many more. In partnership with promoters and co-producers, it has also presented work in Japan, Singapore, Canada, USA, Germany, Ireland, Luxembourg, Austria, Australia and Hong Kong.
Presented by Ellen and Joe Checota, with Associate Producers Debesh and Linda Mazumdar, Laura and Adam Peck and Media Sponsor Shepherd Express, The Woman in Black is an unmissable event for fans of immersive theater and ghostly tales.
