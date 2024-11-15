THE TEMPEST Comes to First Stage in December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Stage will present THE TEMPEST, where magic, mystery, and romance collide in one of Shakespeare's most captivating plays. THE TEMPEST, a Young Company Performance Project, will run Dec. 6-15, 2024, at the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

“We are thrilled to announce the opening of our Young Company season with William Shakespeare's THE TEMPEST, a play that celebrates the art of storytelling as Shakespeare's own farewell to the stage,” said Michelle LoRicco, First Stage associate artistic director. “Shakespeare's victory lap offers much to our students as creatives, and with Marcy Kearns at the helm as director, will no doubt be meaningful and beautiful to behold.”

Set on a remote, enchanted island, THE TEMPEST follows the story of Prospero, a deposed duke with powerful sorcery, as he summons a fierce storm to bring his enemies to his shores for a final showdown. Will it be revenge or reconciliation?

With unforgettable characters, enchanted creatures, and themes of love, forgiveness, and redemption, this tale invites audiences to explore the power of transformation and the human spirit. Don't miss this spellbinding production that will transport you to a world where the line between fantasy and reality is delightfully blurred.

The show runs approximately two hours, with a brief intermission. Recommended for families with young people ages 13-17 and theater lovers of all ages.

Comments