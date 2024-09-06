SHE LOVES ME Comes to Forte Theatre Company Next Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Forte Theatre Company will present Bock, Harnock & Masteroff's She Loves Me, October 4 - 13th, 2024. Directed by Randall Dodge, this is Forte Theatre Company's first mainstage show in its fifth season.

She Loves Me is an adaptation of the 1937 play Parfumerie by Hungarian playwright Miklós László. Audiences may recognize other works that have been inspired by the Hungarian play, including the 1940 film The Shop Around the Corner, the 1949 musical In the Good Old Summertime, and the 1998 film You've Got Mail. The musical premiered on Broadway in 1963 and received award-winning revivals on each side of the Atlantic in the 1990s, in addition to scores of regional productions. She Loves Me slowly became something of a cult classic, and the massively successful 2016 Broadway revival became the first Broadway show ever to be live streamed.

The euphoric romantic comedy follows two employees of a 1930s Hungarian parfumerie. Amalia and Georg have disliked each other from the start. He thinks she's aloof, and she thinks he's arrogant. After work, each pours their heart out to a “lonely hearts” pen pal, and it doesn't take long for the audience to see that they're in love with each other, without realizing it. Inevitably, through some of the most iconic songs in the musical theatre canon, (Vanilla Ice Cream, She Loves Me, Will He Like Me?), Georg and Amalia discover the truth as well and rejoice in their love for each other at the story's musically delightful conclusion. Featuring a score by Jerry Bock and Sheldon Harnick (Fiddler on the Roof) and a book by Joe Masteroff (Cabaret), She Loves Me is an endearing romantic comedy that audiences are sure to enjoy.

The She Loves Me cast features William Salinas (Kinky Boots, Waukesha Civic Theater) as George Nowack, Katie Berg (The Bridges of Madison County, Waukesha Civic Theater) as Amalia Balash, Miranda Parker (Hello Dolly!, Forte Theatre Company) as Ilona Ritter, Wesley Yaroch (Hello Dolly!, Forte Theatre Company ) as Steven Kodaly, Eugene Strei (American Idiot, Ghostlight Theater Company) as Arpad Laszlo, Scott Howland (Into The Woods, Forte Theatre Company) as Mr. Maraczek and Dan Kerkman (Into The Woods, Forte Theatre Company) as Ladislav Sipos.

She Loves Me is directed by Randall Dodge and music directed by Alex Chilsen (Hello Dolly!, Forte Theatre Company), with choreography by Karl Miller (A Chorus Line, Sunset Playhouse), costume design by Olivia Jardas (Little Women, Forte Theatre Company), sound design by Liam Ledford (Hello Dolly!, Forte Theatre Company) and lighting design & stage managed by Abby James (Hello Dolly!, Forte Theatre Company).

She Loves Me runs for six performances, October 4-13, 2022, at the Saber Center for the Performing Arts in Franklin (8222 S 51st Street, Franklin WI 53132). Tickets are $20-$30 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634. Discounts for seniors, children and groups are available.

