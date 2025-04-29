Review: TOPDOG/UNDERDOG at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



"Topdog/Underdog", written by Suzan-Lori Parks, closes the Milwaukee Chamber Theater season out with a bang, telling the explosive story of two brothers. Their parents gave them the names Lincoln and Booth – and little else.

The brothers share a strong, violent bond forged by a life of fending for themselves (and each other) after their parents abandon them at an early age.

“Topdog” won both the Pulitzer Prize for drama and a Tony Award for best revival and Chamber’s production lives up to those accolades.

Older brother Linc (Anthony Fleming III) and younger brother Booth (DiMonte Henning) live just outside the law, making money from a three-card-monte hustle. Booth also dabbles in some petty larceny and Linc makes an honest buck playing Honest Abe (in white face) in an arcade where patrons can “assassinate” him over and over for a fee.

Fleming and Henning performances are beyond powerful individually and combustible together. Directed by Gavin Dillon Lawrence, “Topdog” fills the intimate Chamber space with the brothers’ pain, frustration, bitterness and, occasionally, love. The brutality of their arguments are a testament to the strength of their bond. The actors masterfully create a palpable tension that grows with each skirmish.

Caption: DiMonte Henning and Anthony Fleming III

Photo credit: Michael Brosilow

Reader Reviews

