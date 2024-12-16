Renaissance Theaterworks Presents THE NETHER By Jennifer Haley

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Renaissance Theaterworks will continue their 32nd season with “The Nether” by Jennifer Haley, January 12th - February 2nd with preview performances on January 10th and 11th, at the Theater on 255 S Water Street in Milwaukee's Harbor District.

Tickets are available at rtwmke.org 24 hours a day, by phone at 414-278-0765 or in person at the box office, 255 S. Water St., from 12:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. M-F and 2 hours before performances.* Full list of performance dates, times, special events and accessible performances below. *The Ticket Office will be closed from December 23 through January 1 for the holidays.

“The Nether” by Jennifer Haley is a tense, thought-provoking play set in a near-future world where immersive virtual realities blur the line between right and wrong. When a detective investigates a disturbing online realm, she uncovers a dark network that raises unsettling questions about technology, morality, and the human psyche. A chilling exploration of digital desires and their real-world consequences.

Content Warning: The play contains strong language and mature themes, including virtual crimes such as murder and sexual abuse. While the show addresses these topics, no explicit depictions of sex or violence occur on stage. Strongly recommended for an adult or older teen audience.

Playwright/Director/Cast Biographies

Jennifer Haley, Playwright

Jennifer Haley's The Nether won the Susan Smith Blackburn Prize and the Ovation Award for Best New Play. The work premiered at Center Theatre Group's Kirk Douglas Theatre and has since been performed in 28 countries, translated into 19 languages, and produced by major theaters like MCC Theater and London's Royal Court Theatre. Her other works include Neighborhood 3: Requisition of Doom and Breadcrumbs. Haley has written for Netflix's Hemlock Grove and Mindhunter, and currently resides in Austin.

Elyse Edelman, Director

Elyse is thrilled to direct The Nether at Renaissance Theaterworks, following her previous work on The Wolves and appearances in The Drowning Girls, Top Girls, and The How and the Why. She has worked with Forward Theater, American Players Theatre, and Milwaukee Rep, among others. She holds a BFA in Acting from the University of Minnesota/Guthrie Theater and is an Advisory Company Member at Forward Theater in Madison. Website: elyseedelman.com

Steve Koehler, Sims/Papa

Steve is excited to make his debut with RTW. He is best known for his long-running role as “Lloyd” in Guys on Ice. Other credits include The Bridges of Madison County, The Sound of Music, Rabbit Hole, and Victory Farm. Steve teaches physics and engineering at Pathways High School in Milwaukee.

Laura Gray, Morris

Laura returns to RTW, where she has appeared in Luna Gale, Barney and Bee, and Stop Kiss. A veteran of over 20 years of Milwaukee theater, Laura's other credits include work with Chamber Theatre, Next Act Theatre, Milwaukee Rep, and First Stage. She is also a theatre professor at Carroll University and the Director of the Standardized Patient Training Program.

C. Michael Wright, Doyle

Michael has been performing professionally for 48 years, including appearances at the Guthrie Theater, American Players Theatre, and Milwaukee Rep. He is a former Producing Artistic Director at Milwaukee Chamber Theatre and has directed over 100 productions. His Broadway credits include Master Harold… and the Boys.

DiMonte Henning, Woodnut

Dimonte has appeared in Seven Guitars, Stick Fly, and Clybourne Park, among many regional theater productions. He has also acted on TV in Chicago PD and appeared in commercials for UBER and Harley-Davidson. He is also a director and theater producer.

Josephine Van Slyke, Iris

Josie is excited to return to RTW after performing in The Wolves. Her recent credits include Little Women (Jo) and A Midsummer Night's Dream (Puck) at First Stage. A senior at Golda Meir High School, Josie is also a member of First Stage's Young Company.

Zoah Hirano, Iris

Zoah makes her RTW debut with The Nether. A sophomore at Shorewood High School, she has appeared in Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Titanic the Musical, and A Christmas Carol at Milwaukee Rep. Zoah is also a second-year member of First Stage's Young Company.

