RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER Returns to First Stage

First Stage will present RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL. Join Rudolph and friends as they come to life in an adventure that reminds us what makes you different can be what makes you special! RUDOLPH THE RED-NOSED REINDEER: THE MUSICAL runs Nov. 29 through Dec. 29, 2024, at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Todd Wehr Theater.

“Sixty years ago, Rudolph flew onto TV screens across the nation and into our hearts forever,” said Jeff Frank, Artistic Director at First Stage. “We are honored to bring Rudolph and friends back to our stage this holiday season as they remind the world that no one should have to worry about covering up who they are to seek acceptance.”

In regards to First Stage, Frank shared the organization is “proud to be part of Rudolph's legacy, having brought this holiday classic to life with our world premiere production in 2012. Since then, our show has inspired productions nationwide — but it all began right here in Milwaukee, where the magic first took the stage. Welcome home, Rudolph, Hermey, and the rest of the gang!”

From the unforgettable music of Johnny Marks to thrilling encounters with the Bumble, from the lovable Island of Misfit Toys to the laughter sparked by Yukon Cornelius — this heartwarming production brings everyone's favorite holiday characters to life. Gather your loved ones and make this season unforgettable by coming home for the holidays with First Stage!

Acclaimed as “...packed full of holiday magic and family fun” by the Shepherd Express, this wonderful holiday tradition speaks to the misfit in all of us!

The show runs approximately 75 minutes, including a brief intermission. Recommended for families with young people ages 3-12 and theater lovers of all ages. The Pay What You Choose Performance is Friday, Dec. 6, at 7 p.m., and the Sign Language Interpreted Performance is Sunday, Dec. 22, at 3:30 p.m.

