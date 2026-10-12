ROCK N' ROLL PIANO MAN is Coming to Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Performances will run November 6, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Stackner Cabaret.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its 2026/27 Season in the Associated Bank Theater Center with JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man, a high‑octane musical celebration running November 6, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Stackner Cabaret. Created by acclaimed musician and performer JP Coletta, who starred as Jerry Lee Lewis in Milwaukee Rep's Million Dollar Quartet, this concert experience pays tribute to the legendary artists who defined rock 'n' roll piano and shaped generations of music lovers.
Epic Songs. Electric Energy. One Unforgettable Show. Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the rebellious roots and iconic evolution of rock 'n' roll piano—from Little Richard and Fats Domino to Ray Charles, Elton John, and Billy Joel. Featuring classics like “Great Balls of Fire,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “She's Always a Woman,” this production blends virtuosic musicianship, soulful vocals, and high‑energy showmanship into a night of pure musical joy.
The cast and creative team of Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man is led by creator and music director JP Coletta on keys, director Chance Michael Wall on guitar, Nathan Yates Douglass on bass, Casey D'Sola on drums with lighting design by Petr William and sound design by Nick Depinto.
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