ROCK N' ROLL PIANO MAN is Coming to Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its 2026/27 Season in the Associated Bank Theater Center with JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man, a high‑octane musical celebration running November 6, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Stackner Cabaret. Created by acclaimed musician and performer JP Coletta, who starred as Jerry Lee Lewis in Milwaukee Rep's Million Dollar Quartet, this concert experience pays tribute to the legendary artists who defined rock 'n' roll piano and shaped generations of music lovers.

Epic Songs. Electric Energy. One Unforgettable Show. Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man takes audiences on a thrilling journey through the rebellious roots and iconic evolution of rock 'n' roll piano—from Little Richard and Fats Domino to Ray Charles, Elton John, and Billy Joel. Featuring classics like “Great Balls of Fire,” “Bennie and the Jets,” and “She's Always a Woman,” this production blends virtuosic musicianship, soulful vocals, and high‑energy showmanship into a night of pure musical joy.

The cast and creative team of Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man is led by creator and music director JP Coletta on keys, director Chance Michael Wall on guitar, Nathan Yates Douglass on bass, Casey D'Sola on drums with lighting design by Petr William and sound design by Nick Depinto.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 19 Days 12 Hrs 06 Min 26 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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