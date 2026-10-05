Video: HEIST at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has posted a sneak peek video for its production of HEIST, a crime caper now playing at the theater through December 20. The short clip offers an early glimpse of the production's tone and visual style ahead of continued performances.

HEIST is described as a cinematic, twist-filled stage thriller centered on a crew with secrets attempting one last job that could change everything. The production draws comparisons to films like 'Ocean's Eleven' while blending elements of a mystery whodunit, mixing sharp dialogue and unexpected laughs with suspenseful plotting designed to keep audiences guessing until its final moment.

Billed as a holiday-season offering, HEIST is positioned as an escapist alternative within Milwaukee Rep's current lineup, combining humor, high-tech gadgetry, and crime-caper intrigue for audiences looking for something outside traditional seasonal fare.

The sneak peek follows a run of promotional videos from Milwaukee Rep tied to its 2026/27 season, including clips from its production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, which played in the Checota Powerhouse Theater earlier in the season.

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More on Milwaukee Rep Recent Articles Video: Watch Highlights from FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep

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