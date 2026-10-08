Sneak Peek and JP Coletta Interview From ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN at Milwaukee Rep

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A pair of new videos from Milwaukee Repertory Theater is offering an early window into JP COLETTA'S ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN, pairing a staging preview with a one-on-one conversation featuring the show's namesake. Milwaukee Rep posted both pieces ahead of the production's continued run, giving audiences a sense of both the performance itself and the man behind it.

The first video, a sneak peek titled "JP Coletta's Rock 'N' Roll Piano Man," offers glimpses of the staging, music and performance style that make up the show. It gives viewers a preview of what to expect on stage before they see the full production in person.

The second clip shifts focus to JP Coletta directly, presenting a conversation with the performer about the show that carries his name. Rather than a performance excerpt, this video centers on Coletta discussing the production in his own words, offering context that the staging preview alone does not provide.

Together, the two videos give a fuller picture of ROCK 'N' ROLL PIANO MAN as it continues its run at Milwaukee Repertory Theater, combining a look at the show's live presentation with direct insight from its central figure. The release follows a string of recent video rollouts from the theater tied to its current season, including a sneak peek of HEIST, also now playing at the venue.

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