Video: Watch Highlights from FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep

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Next up at Milwaukee Repertory Theater is Footloose. FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, assembling a collection of 1980s rock hits into a stage musical about a town that has banned dancing. The show has become a familiar favorite on regional stages, known for pairing its nostalgic song catalog with high-energy choreography.

Milwaukee Rep's staging is running in the Checota Powerhouse Theater, part of the company's 2026/27 season lineup. The trailer continues the theater's push to promote the production through video content showing the show's vocals, costumes and dance work.

The new trailer follows other promotional material Milwaukee Rep has released for the production, including a performance clip of 'Holding Out for a Hero' from FOOTLOOSE, giving audiences repeated glimpses of the show's signature numbers before they see it in person.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 28 Days 14 Hrs 54 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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