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Video: Watch Highlights from FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Rep

New promotional clip spotlights the dance numbers and soundtrack driving the Milwaukee Rep production.

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Next up at Milwaukee Repertory Theater is Footloose. FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, assembling a collection of 1980s rock hits into a stage musical about a town that has banned dancing. The show has become a familiar favorite on regional stages, known for pairing its nostalgic song catalog with high-energy choreography.

Milwaukee Rep's staging is running in the Checota Powerhouse Theater, part of the company's 2026/27 season lineup. The trailer continues the theater's push to promote the production through video content showing the show's vocals, costumes and dance work.

The new trailer follows other promotional material Milwaukee Rep has released for the production, including a performance clip of 'Holding Out for a Hero' from FOOTLOOSE, giving audiences repeated glimpses of the show's signature numbers before they see it in person.

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