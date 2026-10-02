Video: 'Holding Out for a Hero' from FOOTLOOSE at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a new performance clip featuring the cast of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL tearing into the song 'Holding Out for a Hero,' one of the signature tracks from the show's soundtrack of 1980s hits. The video gives viewers a direct look at the number as staged for the current production, continuing the theater's rollout of promotional content tied to the run.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film of the same name, pairing its collection of era-defining rock songs with music written specifically for the stage adaptation. The source material follows a city teenager who moves to a small town where dancing has been banned, a premise that has made the stage musical a recurring favorite for theaters looking to tap into 1980s nostalgia.

The production is currently running in Milwaukee Rep's Checota Powerhouse Theater through November 1. The video description invites audiences to 'relive the '80s with the songs you know and love' in a staging described as 'bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before.'

The release follows an earlier sneak peek video from Milwaukee Rep showcasing the production's vocals, choreography and costumes, as well as a music preview that marked the first pairing of cast vocals with the show's live orchestra ahead of opening.

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