Milwaukee Rep's COAST STARLIGHT: A Train Worth Taking

It’s a new season of theater in Milwaukee, and the Milwaukee Rep is kicking it off with The Coast Starlight, written by Keith Bunin and directed by Mark Clements. Direct from Lincoln Center, this funny and heartfelt 90-minute, no-intermission play tells the stories of six travelers on an overnight train from Los Angeles to Seattle. Each has their past and future to reckon with—to varying degrees of intensity. But for the hours aboard the Coast Starlight, the outside world can wait.



The Coat Starlight’s greatness starts with the script itself. Beautifully written, the dialogue between characters flows in an immensely captivating way. This is noteworthy as the play hinges on the fact that most of the conversations on display are merely imagined. More on that later.



Leading the conversation is T.J. (Jack Ball), a young man carrying a secret that could land him in a lot of trouble once his train reaches the last stop. Much of the discussion surrounds T.J.’s predicament and what he ought to do. The play imagines what might happen if all of T.J.’s fellow strangers-on-a-train actually spoke to and opened up to each other, rather than sitting in silence as we humans tend to do on trains.



Riding alongside T.J. are (in order of appearance) Jane (Emily S. Chang), Noah (Justin Huen), Liz (Kelly Faulkner), Ed (Jonathan Wainwright), and Anna (Yadira Correa). They’re an amusing and intriguing cast of characters, and I wouldn’t want to spoil any of their stories by sharing them here. I’d rather you see the show and let them tell it. But overall, this cast is phenomenal, each one a great storyteller that runs the gambit from totally endearing to wholly heartbreaking.



Bunin and the ensemble gathered by the Milwaukee Rep and Casting Director Jonathan Hetler ensure you’re able to see a bit of yourself in at least one of these travelers. Not surprising perhaps, given a central takeaway from the play is one of connection and commonality—how much we would find we share if only we took a chance on sharing.



The Coast Starlight’s imagined conversations may stir up feelings of regret for the times we didn’t say something—didn’t dare (or care) to connect with a stranger. How much we’re missing out on! But in kindling that regret, The Coast Starlight awakens the possibility of making new connections. Those possibilities are boundless, and they’re waiting for us on the Coast Starlights of our lives.



Final shout-outs to scenic and lighting design by Jason Fassl, costumes by Destiny Harris, sound design and music by Josh Schmidt, choreography by Jenn Rose, and voice and dialect coach Jill Walmsley Sager. All of this came together to set a modern, relatable scene for a story you’d be hard-pressed not to connect with on some level.



The Coast Starlight is recommended for audience members 16 and older. If you fit the bill, I suggest finding time for this one. It will spark conversation, reflection, and maybe even make you think fondly of someone you once—almost—met on a train.



Grab your tickets for The Coast Starlight through October 6th before it leaves the station.



Photo Credit: Michael Brosilow

