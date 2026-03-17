Milwaukee Rep Sets Box Office Record in New Studio Theater with MCNEAL by Ayad Akhtar

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater has revealed that McNeal, the Midwest premiere of Pulitzer Prize winner Ayad Akhtar’s newest play, has officially become the best‑selling production in the history of the newly named Herro‑Franke Studio Theater, surpassing previous audience favorites including What the Constitution Means to Me and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. McNeal joins Come From Away, the all-time best-selling show in Milwaukee Rep history as record setting inaugural productions in the Associated Bank Theater Center.



The milestone marks a defining moment for Milwaukee Rep’s newly reimagined black box venue, which opened this season as part of the Associated Bank Theater Center. The Herro‑Franke Studio Theater, now featuring modular platforms, flexible seating for 182 to 224 patrons, and expanded production capabilities, was designed to support bold, intimate storytelling. McNeal has proven to be the perfect inaugural production to showcase the space’s full potential.



Directed by Artistic Director Mark Clements, McNeal has captivated audiences with its darkly comic, razor‑sharp exploration of art, ambition, and authorship in the age of artificial intelligence. The production features jaw‑dropping projections and special effects never before seen in the studio, creating a theatrical experience that has driven unprecedented demand and multiple sold‑out performances.



The production features Peter Bradbury as Jacob McNeal, alongside an ensemble including N’Jameh Camara, Ty Fanning, Jessica Ko, Jeanne Paulsen, Sara Sadjadi and Bridget Ann White.

