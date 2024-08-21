Marquette Theatre Reveals 2024-25 Season Lineup

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Marquette Theatre has announced its 2024-25 schedule of performances, highlighted by the world premiere of “In the Cities of Refuge,” its first-ever commissioned work, and “Bright Star,” a musical written by Steve Martin and Edie Brickell. All performances take place in the Evan and Marion P. Helfaer Theatre, 1304 W. Clybourn St.

The 2024-25 Marquette Theatre season, themed “Truth Be Told,” opens with “In the Cities of Refuge.” The play was written by Frank Winters, a playwright, filmmaker and performer based out of New York, and a founding member of The Strangemen Theatre Company. The Second Stage Series follows and will spotlight William Shakespeare’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and “Sanctuary City,” a Voices Included for People of Color Theatre production. “Bright Star” closes out the schedule.

“This exciting season is filled with tales of truth concealed and truth revealed,” said Jamie Cheatham, associate professor of theatre arts and artistic director. “It includes a world premiere commissioned by Marquette Theatre, a contemporary musical, a classical comedy and a modern drama. Once again, our Second Stage series allows audiences to see two great shows in rotation in an intimate seating experience and our VIP production brings attention to voices that are often marginalized. Our season closer, ‘Bright Star,’ is actually based on true events. We are excited as this season will allow our patrons to experience the power of truth.”

​

Tickets are available now for all shows through the Marquette Theatre ticketing webpage. For more information about performances, please contact the Helfaer Box Office at (414) 288-7504 or helfaer.boxoffice@marquette.edu.

In the Cities of Refuge (Oct. 4-6, 10-13)

By Frank Winters

“In the Cities of Refuge” follows the residents and staff of a small-town homeless shelter as they find themselves caught in the center of a great tempest gathering strength and speed. A storm borne of paranoia, anger and resentment becomes a crucible upon which their loyalties, their beliefs and their commitments will be tested—and not all of them will survive. This production comes mature content and language warning.

Second Series (Nov. 15-17, 21-24)

The Second Stage Series was first launched in the 2021-22 season, presenting two shows in rotation. These shows are stripped down with intimate seating and are designed to put the acting in the spotlight.

Sanctuary City (a VIP production)

By Martyna Majok

In post-9/11 Newark, New Jersey, two teenagers who were brought to America as children confront a crucial question: what risks are they willing to take for a shared future in the only home they've ever known? Pulitzer Prize winner Martyna Majok's “Sanctuary City” explores the sacrifices of DREAMers, lovers and lifelong friends, blending time and memory to traverse boundaries in search of a place called home.

“Sanctuary City” is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

The VIP Theatre company directly serves people of color and minoritized individuals who self-identify as theatre creators in all areas of theatre. VIP Theatre seeks to provide performance and career building opportunities for the Marquette and Milwaukee theatre communities; professional artists of color serve as role models for students and alumni.

Much Ado About Nothing

By William Shakespeare

Experience Shakespeare's timeless comedy. Follow the witty banter and romantic entanglements of Beatrice and Benedick amid a backdrop of mischief and misunderstandings. This delightful tale explores love, honor, and the power of perception with Shakespeare's signature flair for humor and intrigue.

“Much Ado About Nothing” is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French, Inc.

Bright Star (April 4-6, 10-13)

By Steve Martin and Edie Brickell

Inspired by a real event, “Bright Star” tells a sweeping tale of love and redemption set against the rich backdrop of the American South in the 1920s and ’40s. When literary editor Alice Murphy meets a young soldier just home from World War II, he awakens her longing for the child she once lost. Haunted by their unique connection, Alice sets out on a journey to understand her past – and what she finds has the power to transform both of their lives. The story unfolds as a rich tapestry of deep emotion, beautiful melodies and powerfully moving performances. An uplifting theatrical journey that holds you tight in its grasp, “Bright Star” is as refreshingly genuine as it is daringly hopeful.

“Bright Star” is presented through special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide.

