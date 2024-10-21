LUMBERJACKS IN LOVE to be Presented at Milwaukee Repertory Theater's Stackner Cabaret

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Milwaukee Rep will present Lumberjacks in Love from Fred Alley and James Kaplan, the creators behind Guys on Ice, in the Stackner Cabaret November 8, 2024 – January 12, 2025. Directed by Jeffrey Herbst, the Artistic Director of Northern Sky Theater in Door County, Lumberjacks in Love is a hilarious show filled with up nort’ humor and fun-loving songs. This flannel-clad musical takes us to the Northwoods in 1912, where a camp of burly lumberjacks revel in their bachelor lives as the only men in hundreds of miles — until a special delivery named Rose shows up and flips their lives around like a flapjack. Nothing is quite like it seems for these colorful characters as they search for friendship, romance and truth in this irresistible, light-hearted musical comedy.

The cast of Lumberjacks in Love includes Ryan Cappleman (Hello, Dolly!, Forte Theatre) as Dirty Bob, Co-founder of Northern Sky TheaterDoc Heide as Muskrat, Eva Nimmer (The Nativity Variations, Milwaukee Rep) as The Kid, Joe Picchetti (The Lion in Winter, Milwaukee Chamber Theatre) as Minnesota Slim, Northern Sky Associate Artistic Director and former Emerging Professional Resident (EPR) at Milwaukee Rep Molly Rhode (The Front Page, Mill on the Floss at Milwaukee Rep) as Rosemary Rogers and Chase Stoeger (Cheeseheads! The Musical, Northern Sky) as Moonlight.

Lumberjacks in Love is directed by Northern Sky Artistic Director Jeff Herbst with music direction by James Kaplan (Guys on Ice, Milwaukee Rep), original choreography by Jeff Herbst and Pam Kriger, set design by Lisa Schlenker (Dad’s Season Tickets, Milwaukee Rep), Costume Designer Karen Brown-Larimore (King James, Forward Theater), lighting design by Jason Fassl (Run Bambi Run, Milwaukee Rep), sound design by David Alley and stage managers Emily Wright and Jade Bruno.

Lumberjacks in Love is part of the David Kundert Stackner Season with Executive Producers John Halechko and Marc Colletti and Kristine Krause and Scott Patulski.

Lumberjacks in Love runs November 8, 2024 – January 12, 2025, in the Stackner Cabaret. Opening night is set for Sunday, November 10 at 7:00pm. Purchase tickets at www.MilwaukeeRep.com, by calling the Ticket Office at 414-224-9490 or in person at 108 E. Wells Street in downtown Milwaukee.

For more information, please visit www.MilwaukeeRep.com.

