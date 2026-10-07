LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS Runs Final Weekend at Sprague Theater

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Following its initial run of performances last weekend, Lakeland Players Ltd is moving into the final weekend of its sci-fi hit musical, Little Shop of Horrors. The dark comedy continues at the historic Sprague Theater (15 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI) through October 11, 2026.

The production kicked off its run with an ASL-interpreted performance on October 2, welcoming local theatergoers from around Walworth County to experience the campy, Alan Menken-scored cult classic . Audiences have been steady as the community gathers to see the story of Seymour Krelborn and his bloodthirsty plant come to life on the community theater stage.

"It was really a fun night out," remarked one theatergoer who attended the first weekend. The cast brought a lot of great energy to the stage and seeing the different stages of the Audrey II puppet up close was a unique experience."

Audiences attending the October 9th 7:30 performance will get to see a special variation of the show, as the production's swings step into the spotlight. For this single evening, Alexander Cullen will take over the role of the meek florist assistant, Seymour and Samantha Hoppe will star as Audrey. Swing roles are vital to community theater, learning multiple roles to ensure the production runs smoothly under any circumstances. Lakeland Players encourages local theater supporters to come out and experience Cullen and Hoppe in these leading roles.

Pre-Show Collaboration: The Independent Gallery Open House

To offer patrons a fuller evening out, The Independent Gallery located just two doors down from the Sprague, will open its doors to allow the community to view its artwork including an Audrey II painting. Located at 11 W Walworth St, this art viewing will be available starting at 5 pm on Friday and Saturday (or from 12-1:30 and 4:30-7:30 pm Sunday)

Remaining Performance Schedule

Dates: October 9-11, 2026

Showtimes: Friday and Saturday 7:30 pm; Sunday 2 pm

Venue: Sprague Theater, 15 W Walworth St, Elkhorn, WI 53121

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