Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Will Return to Milwaukee

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The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has just added a two-night Jazz performance run in the 2026/27 MPAC Presents Culture Collective Series: Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. Tickets are now available at https://www.marcuscenter.org/get-tickets/ for performances on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 7:30 p.m. and Thursday, October 15, 2026, at 7:30 p.m.

As a part of MPAC's commitment to integrate Jazz and Dance performances throughout the season, these newly scheduled performances also take place within Wynton Marsalis' final season as Artistic Director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and Music Director of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra. Counter to previous Jazz at Lincoln Center performances that performed in Uihlein Hall, each of the upcoming Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis performances will be held the elegant 465-seat Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, offering Milwaukee audiences an intimate and up-close experience!

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra (JLCO), comprising 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today, has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988 and spends over a third of the year on tour across the world. Featured in all aspects of Jazz at Lincoln Center's programming, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs and leads educational events in New York, across the U.S. and around the globe; in concert halls; dance venues; jazz clubs; public parks; and with symphony orchestras; ballet troupes; local students; and an ever-expanding roster of guest artists. Under Music Director Wynton Marsalis, the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra performs a vast repertoire, from rare historic compositions to Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works, including compositions and arrangements by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and current and former Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra members Wynton Marsalis, Wycliffe Gordon, Ted Nash, Victor Goines, Sherman Irby, Chris Crenshaw, and Carlos Henriquez.

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