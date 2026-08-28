Video: THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND Cast Performs 'Maybe This Time' at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted an in-studio performance video of 'Maybe This Time,' the ballad originally from Cabaret, as sung by cast members Jillian Louis and Joe Kinosian. The clip offers an early preview of the vocal work audiences can expect from The World Goes 'Round, the theater's upcoming Kander and Ebb revue.

The World Goes 'Round compiles more than 30 songs from the catalog of composer John Kander and lyricist Fred Ebb, drawing from shows including Chicago, New York, New York, Kiss of the Spider Woman and Cabaret. The revue format strings the songs together into what the theater describes as a celebration of the songwriting duo's body of work, spanning themes of love, heartbreak and Broadway showmanship.

The production is set to run in Milwaukee Rep's Stackner Cabaret, the intimate performance space known for staging musical revues and cabaret-style shows. Louis and Kinosian are billed as part of an all-star cast bringing the Kander and Ebb songbook to the venue, with performances beginning September 11 and tickets already limited for select dates.

The video captures the stripped-down, studio setting of the number, giving audiences a sense of the vocal interplay between Louis and Kinosian ahead of the full staged production.

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