Video: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Cast Sings 'I'm Free/Heaven Help Me' at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a rehearsal video capturing the first sing-through of 'I'm Free/Heaven Help Me' from its upcoming production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL. The clip shows the cast gathered to run through the number, described in the video as pairing Kenny Loggins' Top 40 hit from the original film with music written especially for the stage version.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is built around a soundtrack of 1980s rock anthems drawn from the film of the same name, adapted for the stage with additional songs layered into its book. The sing-through featured Keyon Pickett in the role of Ren McCormack and Steven Koehler as Rev. Shaw Moore, alongside the production's ensemble.

The production opens Milwaukee Rep's 2026/27 season, running September 22 through November 1 in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. The show is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, who has previously discussed his approach to the production in a separate video released by the theater.

Milwaukee Rep has been building anticipation for the run with a series of video previews, including a first look at FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL showing the cast performing songs and choreography ahead of opening night.

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