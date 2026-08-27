Video: First Look at FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater

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FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is coming to Milwaukee Repertory Theater, with new footage ahead of opening night out now. The video introduces the cast bringing the iconic musical to the stage.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is known for its catalog of "instantly recognizable" '80s rock hits and powerhouse vocal performances, paired with "number after number" of show-stopping choreography, described as an "explosion of joy."

At Milwaukee Rep, the show kicks off the 2026/27 season in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, running September 22 through November 1, 2026. The production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, who previously spoke with the theater about his approach to the material ahead of rehearsals.

Audiences are invited to kick off their Sunday shoes and leave it all out on the dance floor when the production begins performances September 22.

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