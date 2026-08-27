Video: First Look at FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL at Milwaukee Repertory Theater
Footage offers a glimpse of the cast's vocals and dance numbers set to the show's catalog of 1980s hits.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is coming to Milwaukee Repertory Theater, with new footage ahead of opening night out now. The video introduces the cast bringing the iconic musical to the stage.
FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is known for its catalog of "instantly recognizable" '80s rock hits and powerhouse vocal performances, paired with "number after number" of show-stopping choreography, described as an "explosion of joy."
At Milwaukee Rep, the show kicks off the 2026/27 season in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater, running September 22 through November 1, 2026. The production is directed and choreographed by Stephen Mear, who previously spoke with the theater about his approach to the material ahead of rehearsals.
Audiences are invited to kick off their Sunday shoes and leave it all out on the dance floor when the production begins performances September 22.
|
"A Christmas Carol"
Pabst Theater (12/02-12/24)
|
Tony Award Nominated: Rock of Ages
Skylight Music Theatre (4/16-5/02)
|
BROADWAY JUNIOR REVUE: PURE IMAGINATION
First Stage (5/14-5/23)
|
"JP Coletta’s Rock ‘N’ Roll Piano Man"
Stackner Cabaret, Associate Bank Theater Center (11/06-1/03)
|
Tony Award-Winning: Dear Evan Hansen
Skylight Music Theatre (1/22-2/07)
|
Angel Street (Gaslight)
Racine Theatre Guild (10/30-11/15)
|
Skylight
Renaissance Theataerworks (3/21-4/11)
|
Gypsy
Skylight Music Theatre (9/25-10/18)
|
GO DOG GO! / VE PERRO ¡VE!
First Stage (10/03-11/01)
|
A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder
Skylight Music Theatre (3/12-3/28)