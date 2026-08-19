MPAC to Reschedule America 250 & Veterans Recognition Day Celebration

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The Marcus Performing Arts Center (MPAC) has announced the rescheduled date and time of the America 250 & Veterans Recognition Day for September 12, 2026, at 1:30 pm.

Originally promoted within the 2026 Rainbow Summer programming, the America 250 & Veterans Recognition Day is a pivotal celebration anchored by MPAC's commitment to honor its status as a War Memorial in downtown Milwaukee. The new date directly follows the 25th anniversary of the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001, and will serve as a gathering opportunity for community members to express remembrance and connect with local veterans support agencies in the Milwaukee area.

America 250 & Veterans Recognition Day will take place outdoors on the Peck Pavilion and beautiful South Lawn at MPAC. The day's programming will celebrate and uplift veteran performing artists including but not limited to, Vets 4 Frets, Anthony Hibbler, Feast of Crispian, Angela Walker, and The Lloyd Stephens Band! This event is free and open to the public, with food and beverage vendors available on site. Programming runs from 1:30 PM – 6:30 PM, with the grounds opening at 1:00 PM.

“This institution was built with the sole purpose of serving our community through the performing arts and ensuring it is a place to gather for all,” stated Kevin Giglinto, MPAC President & CEO. “This purpose has been our compass for 57 years and goes all the way back to the initial efforts to establish a war memorial dedicated to the arts, public discussion and social assembly back in 1945.”

For additional information, please visit https://www.marcuscenter.org/event/america250/.

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