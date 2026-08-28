Video: Milwaukee Rep Cast Rehearses 'New York, New York' for THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND

NEW! Milwaukee Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Milwaukee & beyond. No password required. Sign Up





Milwaukee Repertory Theater has shared a rehearsal video showing its cast of "The World Goes 'Round" gathered around a piano to work through "New York, New York," one of the numbers featured in the revue. The clip offers an early glimpse of the cast digging into the song before the production opens with full set, costumes and staging.

"The World Goes 'Round" is a revue drawing on the Kander and Ebb songbook, featuring more than 30 songs from shows including "Chicago" and "Cabaret." The show is billed as a joyful celebration of musical theater.

The rehearsal footage marks an early step in Milwaukee Rep's build toward opening night, with performances set to begin September 11 according to the theater. The video captures the cast in an informal rehearsal setting, seated and standing around the piano as they run the number, ahead of the full theatrical presentation audiences will eventually see.

Tickets for select performances are already limited, according to the theater, as "The World Goes 'Round" prepares to take the stage this fall.

Need more Milwaukee, WI Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...