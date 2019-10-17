Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra With Wynton Marsalis Returns To The Marcus Performing Arts Center

It's the most wonderful time of year! The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis and music director Marcus Printup continue a beloved annual tradition with Big Band Holidays. Featuring soulful, big band versions of classics like "Jingle Bells," "Joy to the World," and "Brazilian Sleigh Ride," Big Band Holidays is an uplifting holiday program that plays to sold-out audiences around the country every December.



Big Band Holidays is renowned for showcasing some of the most exciting and charismatic vocalists on the scene, with recent editions including Cécile McLorin Salvant, Gregory Porter, René Marie, Vuyo Sotashe, Veronica Swift, and Catherine Russell. This year the JLCO welcomes back an old favorite, the smooth-as-silk baritone vocalist Denzal Sinclaire. The band is also thrilled to present a Big Band Holidays first-timer: teenage phenomenon Alexis Morrast, first-place winner of the nationally broadcast Showtime at the Apollo.



Appealing to audiences of all ages, Big Band Holidays is a fun, one-of-a-kind holiday extravaganza that's sure to brighten up your season.



Featuring Guest Artists Alexis Morrast and Denzal Sinclair, the tour will make a stop at the Marcus Performing Arts Center's Uihlein Hall on Tuesday, December 10 at 7:30 pm is sponsored by The Saint Kate and is part of the MC Presents Series sponsored by The Fitz at the Ambassador Hotel.



Tickets go on sale this Friday, October 18 at 12:00 pm and can be purchased in person at the Marcus Center Box Office at 929 North Water Street, Downtown Milwaukee, by phone at 414-273-7206, or online at MarcusCenter.org or Ticketmaster.com. Groups of 10 or more SAVE! and should call Group Sales at 414-273-7121 x210 or x213.

ABOUT JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER

The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (JLCO) comprises 15 of the finest jazz soloists and ensemble players today. Led by Wynton Marsalis, Jazz at Lincoln Center Managing and Artistic Director, this remarkably versatile orchestra performs a vast repertoire ranging from original compositions and Jazz at Lincoln Center-commissioned works to rare historic compositions and masterworks by Duke Ellington, Count Basie, Fletcher Henderson, Thelonious Monk, Mary Lou Williams, Dizzy Gillespie, Benny Goodman, Charles Mingus, and many others. The JLCO has been the Jazz at Lincoln Center resident orchestra since 1988, performing and leading educational events in New York, across the United States, and around the globe. Alongside symphony orchestras, ballet troupes, local students, and an ever-expanding roster of guest artists, the JLCO has toured over 300 cities across six continents. Guest conductors have included Benny Carter, John Lewis, Jimmy Heath, Chico O'Farrill, Ray Santos, Paquito D'Rivera, Jon Faddis, Robert Sadin, David Berger, Gerald Wilson, and Loren Schoenberg. The JLCO has been voted best Big Band in the annual DownBeat Readers' Poll from 2013-2016.



In 2015, Jazz at Lincoln Center announced the launch of Blue Engine Records, a new platform to make its archive of recorded concerts available to jazz audiences everywhere. The first release from Blue Engine Records, Live in Cuba, was recorded on a historic 2010 trip to Havana by the JLCO

and was released in October 2015. Big Band Holidays was released in December 2015,

The Abyssinian Mass came out in March 2016, The Music of John Lewis was released in March 2017, and the JLCO's Handful of Keys came out in September 2017. Blue Engine's United We Swing: Best of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Galas features the Wynton Marsalis Septet and an array of special guests, with all proceeds going toward Jazz at Lincoln Center's education initiatives. Recent album releases include 2018's Una Noché con Ruben Blades, 2019's Betty Carter's The Music Never Stops, 2019's Bolden (Official Soundtrack), composed and performed by Wynton Marsalis. Wynton Marsalis' Swing Symphony, performed by the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra and the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra conducted by David Robertson was released in July 2019. To date, 14 other recordings have been released and internationally distributed: Vitoria Suite, Portrait in Seven Shades; Congo Square, Don't Be Afraid ...The Music of Charles Mingus, A Love Supreme, All Rise, Big Train, Sweet Release & Ghost Story, Live in Swing City, Jump Start and Jazz, Blood on the Fields, They Came to Swing, The Fire of the Fundamentals, and Portraits by Ellington.





