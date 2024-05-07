RIDE THE CYCLONE & More Set for First Stage 2024/25 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



First Stage has unveiled its 2024/25 season – a vibrant lineup of eight captivating productions featuring the power of unlikely heroes. With heartwarming family tales that are sure to make the whole family smile, each story will leave the audience with a lasting impact that goes beyond the theater.

Embark on a season-long journey that rallies a heroic ensemble filled with bravery, resilience and the courage to face challenges head-on. The 2024/25 season kicks off with a hilarious, toe-tapping musical “Pete the Cat,” followed by the cherished songs and heartwarming lessons that have delighted audiences for generations in the 40th anniversary of the timeless holiday classic “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical.” Then, First Stage unveils the eagerly-awaited world premiere of “Emily Song and the Queen of the Night,” a dazzling new production brimming with mystery and adventure from the Theatre for Young Audiences (TYA) BIPOC Superhero Project.

“Our 2024/25 season will immerse our audience in otherworldly realms through the profound influence of storytelling,” said Jeff Frank, First Stage Artistic Director. “The lineup of diverse productions celebrate empowerment and leadership, and promote adventure and exploration. We’re especially excited to premiere ‘Emily Song and The Queen of the Night’ which will help cultivate future leaders and innovators and empower the next generation of heroes to soar.”

Performances for the 2024/25 season will include mainstage productions at the Marcus Performing Arts Center Todd Wehr Theater and additional productions at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Pete the Cat – Oct. 4 – Nov. 3, 2024

The hilarious, toe-tapping musical “Pete the Cat” kicks off the season on the mainstage. Based on the “Pete the Cat” series of books by Kimberly and James Dean, the stage production is written by Sarah Hammond and composed by Will Aronson. The production will be directed and choreographed by Bree Beelow.

Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical – Nov. 29 – Dec. 29, 2024

Celebrating 60 years on television and 40 years on stage, “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer: The Musical,” based on the animated television special “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer,” takes the mainstage this holiday season. The stage production is written, conceived and directed by First Stage Artistic Director Jeff Frank, adapted by Robert Penola, and arranged and orchestrated by Timothy Splain.

The Tempest – Dec. 6 – 15, 2024

Romance, revenge and raucous comedy abound in William Shakespeare’s timeless tale, “The Tempest.” The production will be directed by Marcella Kearns, and presented at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

The Dinosaur Play – Jan. 18 – Feb. 16, 2025

Travel back millions of years ago into the age of the last dinosaurs in every fun and engaging performance of “The Dinosaur Play” by Steve and Kathy Hotchner. It is co-directed by Jeff Frank and Samantha Montgomery, and presented at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Emily Song and the Queen of the Night – Jan. 31 – Feb. 16, 2025

Will Emily’s newfound powers be enough to save her father, her best friend and all of New York City from the evil Queen of the Night? Grab your cape and enjoy this nail-biting world premiere of “Emily Song and the Queen of the Night” on the mainstage – written, arranged and orchestrated by Marcus Yi, and directed by Michelle LoRicco.

Disney’s Finding Nemo – March 8 – April 6, 2025

Another family favorite, the heartwarming and adventurous classic Disney and Pixar’s Finding Nemo*, takes the mainstage this season. This production is based on the book, music and lyrics written by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez and adapted by Lindsay Anderson. Myrna Conn adapted and arranged the music and orchestrations. Jeff Frank and Michael Dean Morgan will co-direct the production.

Ride the Cyclone – March 28 – April 13, 2025

Described as hilarious and outlandish, “Ride the Cyclone,” written and arranged by Jabob Richmond and Brooke Maxwell and originally produced by Keven McCollum and Morris Berchard, will be directed by Michelle LoRicco and presented at the Goodman Mainstage Hall in the Milwaukee Youth Arts Center.

Esperanza Rising – May 2 – 18, 2025

First Stage caps off its season on the mainstage with the poetic tale of “Esperanza Rising,” adapted by Alvaro Saar Rios from Pam Muñoz Ryan’s book and accompanied by original music from Dinorah Marquez. The production will be directed by First Stage Associate Artistic Director Michelle Lopez-Rios.

Tickets

First Stage offers three ways to purchase tickets for its 2024/25 season. Family Packages allow ticket buyers to choose just two or more plays in the season to save up to 30% off regular ticket prices, while also providing free and flexible ticket exchanges and priority seating. The All Access Membership, available at $75 per household, gives members two complimentary tickets to redeem throughout the season with an additional 20% discount off additional ticket purchases, discounts on Theater Academy classes, the annual Make Believe Ball and more. Family Packages and All-Access Memberships are on sale now. Single tickets to First Stage’s 2024/25 season will go on sale May 7, 2024.

For additional information about the 2024/25 season and to order tickets, please go to firststage.org or call (414) 267-2961.

