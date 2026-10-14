HEIST to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Holiday Season

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its 2026/27 Season with the new production Heist, running November 17 – December 20, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Written by Arun Lakra and directed by Blake Robison, this cinematic, twist‑filled crime caper is brought vividly to life onstage.

A high‑tech adventure packed with sharp dialogue, clever surprises, and unexpected laughs, Heist follows a crew with secrets and one last job that could change everything. Part Ocean's Eleven, part mystery‑whodunnit, and all heart‑pounding theatrical fun, this genre‑bending thriller keeps audiences guessing until the final moment. Perfect for the holiday season, Heist offers the ultimate escape into suspense, humor, and high‑stakes entertainment.

Heist playwright Arun Lakra is an India-born, Calgary-based writer of both plays and screenplays. In addition to his creative endeavors, he's an ophthalmologist. "The most gratifying thing about Heist is that it seems to be attracting a new cohort of folks in addition to traditional theatregoers," Lakra said. "Young people — students, young folks in their 20s and 30s .... It's kind of a "gateway drug” to the theatre. And if plays like Heist can bring a new generation into the theatre, I think that would be fantastic."

The cast of Heist features Brian Vaughn (Amadeus, Milwaukee Rep) as Marvin, Alex Purcell (Glengarry Glen Ross, Broadway) as Ryan, Jessica Fishenfeld (The Light in the Piazza, NYC Skirball Cener) as Angie, Brian Thomas Abraham (The Who & The What, Milwaukee Rep) as Kruger, Angel Lin (Mr. Holland's Opus, Ogunquit) as Fiona, Kate Goehring (The Inheritance, Broadway) as The Spider.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 10 Hrs 03 Min 48 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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