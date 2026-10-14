HEIST to Open at Milwaukee Repertory Theater This Holiday Season
Performances will run November 17 – December 20, 2026.
Milwaukee Repertory Theater will continue its 2026/27 Season with the new production Heist, running November 17 – December 20, 2026, in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. Written by Arun Lakra and directed by Blake Robison, this cinematic, twist‑filled crime caper is brought vividly to life onstage.
A high‑tech adventure packed with sharp dialogue, clever surprises, and unexpected laughs, Heist follows a crew with secrets and one last job that could change everything. Part Ocean's Eleven, part mystery‑whodunnit, and all heart‑pounding theatrical fun, this genre‑bending thriller keeps audiences guessing until the final moment. Perfect for the holiday season, Heist offers the ultimate escape into suspense, humor, and high‑stakes entertainment.
Heist playwright Arun Lakra is an India-born, Calgary-based writer of both plays and screenplays. In addition to his creative endeavors, he's an ophthalmologist. "The most gratifying thing about Heist is that it seems to be attracting a new cohort of folks in addition to traditional theatregoers," Lakra said. "Young people — students, young folks in their 20s and 30s .... It's kind of a "gateway drug” to the theatre. And if plays like Heist can bring a new generation into the theatre, I think that would be fantastic."
The cast of Heist features Brian Vaughn (Amadeus, Milwaukee Rep) as Marvin, Alex Purcell (Glengarry Glen Ross, Broadway) as Ryan, Jessica Fishenfeld (The Light in the Piazza, NYC Skirball Cener) as Angie, Brian Thomas Abraham (The Who & The What, Milwaukee Rep) as Kruger, Angel Lin (Mr. Holland's Opus, Ogunquit) as Fiona, Kate Goehring (The Inheritance, Broadway) as The Spider.
Directed by Blake Robison, the Artistic Director of Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park, the creative team of Heist includes set design by Tim Mackabee (In The Heights, Milwaukee Rep), costume design by Shahrzad Mazaheri (English, Guthrie), lighting design by Jaymi Lee Smith (She Loves Me, South Coast Rep), sound design and compositions by Matthew M. Nielson (Million Dollar Quartet, Milwaukee Rep), projection design by Joe Payne (Noises Off, Milwaukee Rep), and stage managed by Mark Johnson.
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