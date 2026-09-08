Video: FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Star Sings 'I Can't Stand Still' at Milwaukee Rep

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a new in-studio performance video of 'I Can't Stand Still' from its upcoming production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL. The clip features Keyon Pickett, who plays Ren McCormack, singing the number accompanied by Music Director Dan Kazemi.

FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL is the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the 1984 film, weaving in a collection of 1980s rock hits alongside music written for the theatrical version. The song captures Ren's restless energy as he adjusts to life in a new town, a central thread of the show's plot.

The production marks the opening of Milwaukee Rep's 2026/27 season, running September 22 through November 1 in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. In the video, Pickett's performance highlights the kind of high-energy vocal work audiences can expect once the show opens with full staging, costumes and choreography.

The release follows other early looks at the production's score, including a previously shared performance of 'Almost Paradise' featuring Pickett and Maddie Robert, who plays Ariel Moore, giving audiences a sense of the range of music woven throughout the production ahead of opening night.

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