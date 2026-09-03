Video: Milwaukee Rep's FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL Stars Sing 'Almost Paradise'

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Milwaukee Repertory Theater posted a new in-studio video featuring the ballad 'Almost Paradise' from its upcoming production of FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL. The clip shows actors Keyon Pickett, who plays Ren McCormack, and Maddie Robert, who plays Ariel Moore, performing the number accompanied by Music Director Dan Kazemi on piano.

'Almost Paradise' is one of several 1980s hits woven into FOOTLOOSE THE MUSICAL, the stage adaptation built around the soundtrack of the original film. The show is known for pairing familiar radio anthems with staging and choreography created for the theater, and this ballad stands as one of the more romantic entries in a score otherwise dominated by high-energy rock numbers.

The production marks the start of Milwaukee Rep's 2026/27 season, running from September 22 through November 1 in the Ellen & Joe Checota Powerhouse Theater. The theater has noted that seating is limited during the first two weeks of the run.

The 'Almost Paradise' preview follows other early looks Milwaukee Rep has shared from the production, including a rehearsal video of the cast singing 'I'm Free/Heaven Help Me', giving audiences a growing sense of the musical's mix of ballads and anthems before opening night.

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