ANNIE to Open Forte Theatre Company's Seventh Season in Milwaukee

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Forte Theatre Company will present Annie, October 3-11, 2026. Directed by Randall Dodge, this is Forte's first production of its Seventh Season.

Annie is one of the most beloved musicals of all time. Featuring iconic songs like “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard Knock Life,” and “Easy Street,” Annie is a joyous, family-friendly musical filled with humor, heart, and the enduring power of hope. Director Randall Dodge says, “given the theme of Season 7, 'Believe In the Possible,' Annie sets the tone perfectly. The focus this whole season is resilience, optimism, and hope. Annie approaches her life's challenges without cynicism, and celebrates her happy times with a found family. The concept of finding community with a chosen family is particularly meaningful these days–continuing on with your chosen people with the perhaps crazy belief that the sun'll come out tomorrow. Optimism in the bleakest of times.”

Annie's cast features: Shawn Holmes (Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Skylight Music Theatre) as Daddy Warbucks; Shawn's local work has seen him performing with the Florentine Opera, First Stage Children's Theatre Black Arts MKE, Middleton Players Theatre, and Skylight Music Theatre. Hope Riesterer (Mamma Mia!, Forte Theatre Company) as Grace Farrell; this is Hope's second appearance in a Forte Mainstage production, also lending her talents to Forte Youth as a co-director and choreographer. Arya Eden (Matilda, Hartford Players), as Annie; Arya, 11, is a musician, singer-songwriter, and actor who performs throughout Wisconsin and Illinois on guitar and ukulele and writes and records original music. Lydia Rose Eiche Ross (The Secret Garden, Forte Theatre Company) as Miss Hannigan; Lydia's (Lyd) voice has graced roles as diverse as Pamina in Zie Magic Flute and Yitzhak in Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Samantha Knappas Lily St. Regis; JT Walker (Ride The Cyclone, Over Our Head Players) as Rooster; JT is relatively new to Wisconsin having moved here from Columbus, OH, where they worked for many years with a variety of professional theaters including Shadowbox Live, Actor's Theatre of Columbus, Evolution, and Endeavor. And, Ryan Jay (The Sound of Music, Forte Theatre Company) as Bert Healy; Ryan hosts Broadway Buzz preshow talks at Marcus Performing Arts Center and has made walk-on appearances at Skylight Music Theatre and The Milwaukee Rep. Ryan is a member of the Critics Choice Association and a renowned Wizard of Oz historian.

Annie is directed by Randall Dodge (Mamma Mia!, Forte Theatre Company); Randall has performed and directed throughout the country, most notably in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Milwaukee, San Diego, St. Louis, Anchorage, and Washington DC. Favorite directing credits include: Beetlejuice Jr., The Sound of Music, Little Women, Mamma Mia, and Hello Dolly!. Music Direction by Alex Chilsen (Miracle on 34th Street, Forte Theatre Company); Alex joins Forte Theatre Company for his sixth show as Music Director, he has worked as a cruise-line Showband Pianist and Piano-Bar Entertainer, and collaborated with Milwaukee Children's Chorus, Milwaukee Metro Voices, Chant Claire Chamber Choir, and Angelo's Piano Lounge. Choreography by Tori Watson; after building her artistic career for over a decade in NYC, Tori returned to her hometown of Milwaukee and has since performed and choreographed with Renaissance Theaterworks, Milwaukee Repertory Theatre, Skylight Music Theatre, First Stage Milwaukee, Theatre Gigante, Optimist Theatre, Wauwatosa East High School, Accompany of Kids, and University School of Milwaukee.

Cast

Annie Arya Eden

Daddy Warbucks Shawn Holmes

Grace Farrell Hope Riesterer

Miss Hannigan Lydia Rose Eiche Ross

Rooster JT Walker

Lily St. Regis Samantha Knapp

Drake Jon Eiche

FDR Bill Molitor

Bert Healy Ryan Jay

Bundles / Howe Jonathan Wright

Mrs. Pugh Rebi Davies

Mrs. Greer Michele Eiche

Officer Ward / Ickes Michael Trimboli

Apple Seller Carly Fitzgerald

Boylin Sisters #1 Vivian Romano #2 Sophia Roth #3 Megan Kaminsky

Ensemble Dylan Thomas, Patrick Schneider, Aundre Reid, Samantha Feiler, Maya Schmitz

Orphans Molly: Ava Piemeisel, Tessie: Cora Pedriana, Pepper: Ilee Stout, July: Aurelia Keim, Duffy: Madison Rogers, Kate: Jillian Vogedes, Agnes: Molly Vandervort, Sally: Finley Brown, Mary: Annabelle Tayler, Ethel: Lexi Coleman

Sandy Marty Emd

Creatives

Director Randall Dodge

Music Director Alex Chilsen

Choreographer Tori Watson

Costume Design Nikki Heiniger

Lighting Design Alan Piotrowicz

Sound Design Liam Ledford

Stage Manager Molly Schmidt

Assistant Stage Manager Ian Frisch

Annie runs for 6 performances, October 3-1, at The Saber Center For Performing Arts, 8222 S. 51st St., Franklin. Tickets start at $27 and can be purchased at www.ForteTheatreCompany.org/tickets or by calling the Ticket Office at 414-366-3634.

Saturday, Oct. 3, 7:00 pm

Sunday, Oct. 4, 2:00 pm

Friday, Oct. 9, 7:00 pm (post show chat-back)

Saturday, Oct. 10, 2:00 pm

Saturday, Oct. 10, 7:00 pm (American Sign Language interpretation)

Sunday, Oct. 11, 2:00 pm

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