Forte Theatre Company Reveals New Executive Director

Forte Theatre Company has announced the appointment of Angie Bier as its new Executive Director. With a distinguished background in strategic planning and a deep passion for community engagement, Dr. Bier will lead the organization into its next chapter of growth, innovation and community impact.

Dr. Bier is a physician by training, but has spent the past several years as an active community advocate for various nonprofit boards and organizations. A passionate supporter of the arts, her combination of organization, vision, and community connections will position Forte for its next chapter after an initial five seasons of bringing Milwaukee’s talent to the Southwest suburbs.

“We are excited to welcome Angie in this new capacity,” said Karyn Elliott, Chair of the Board for Forte Theatre Company. “Her vision and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to enrich our community through innovative programming and impactful performances.”

In her new role, Dr. Bier will oversee all aspects of the theater’s operations, including program development, fundraising, and community outreach. She will work closely with the Board of Directors and Artistic Director Randall Dodge to build on the theater’s strong foundation and explore new opportunities for growth.

Dr. Bier shared, “I love what Randall & Brenda have created in Forte Theatre. Its community of supporters is passionate, a group with whom I am thrilled to work. I hope to lay the groundwork for our organization to showcase the vast talent in the Milwaukee area for years to come.”

