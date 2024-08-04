Door Shakespeare's 2024 Summer Season Enters Final Weeks

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Door Shakespeare's 2024 summer season comes to a close on August 17, with two shows running in alternating repertory. William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet runs Monday, Wednesday, and Friday at 7:30; and Jane Austen's Emma runs on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7:30 and Saturdays at 5.

Both shows this season are a study of chance versus choice," shares Producing Artistic Director Amy Ensign. "Once the stories are set in motion, we watch Romeo, Juliet, and Emma navigate the paths before them, which, in turn, asks us to reflect on our own journeys. And there is no better place to contemplate if the stars hold our destiny, than under our own Door County sky."

DiMonte Henning directs Romeo and Juliet, which runs through August 16. Moments after Romeo and Juliet meet they realize their mistake: they have fallen in love with their enemy. Will the star-crossed lovers' story mend the community they live in? Blending classical undertones with modern flair and music from around the world, this production will entice you onto the adventurous streets of Verona, and ask you, "Are we, as a society, willing to put hatred and prejudice over empathy, compassion, and, ultimately, love?" (DiMonte Henning)

A new Joseph Hanreddy adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma runs through August 17. Emma is the story of a young woman whose misplaced confidence in her matchmaking abilities leads to several misadventures and the discovery that the only path she can control is her own. Maggie Kettering directs, "I hope you will be carried away by the story and world of our play, that you will enjoy Emma's reverence for and ridicule of the drama of Highbury." (Maggie Kettering)

Catch Romeo and Juliet and Emma before the season closes on August 16 and 17.

For information and tickets, go to doorshakespeare.com or call 920.854.7111.

Door Shakespeare was founded in 1995 under the umbrella of then-named American Folklore Theatre.﻿

Since becoming its own nonprofit in 1999, Door Shakespeare has produced 44 Productions in the Garden of Björklunden's 405-acre estate in Baileys Harbor, Wisconsin. Door Shakespeare is a professional theatre company employing members of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States.

The 2024 season runs now through August 17, and features William Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet, and Jane Austen's Emma, adapted by Joseph Hanreddy.

