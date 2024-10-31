BLACK NATIVITY by Langston Hughes to Return to the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Black Nativity by Langston Hughes returns for its 9th annual holiday musical production, December 5-8, in the Wilson Theater at Vogel Hall, Marcus Center. Hughes' holiday musical is a timeless work and Black Arts MKE revisits it each year to reflect on the philosophical and spiritual truths that remain over generations, even as the world and culture change. Unlike popular holiday theater tradition counterparts like the Nutcracker or A Christmas Carol, Black Nativity offers a classic story from the African-American perspective.

Joyous African drumming, traditional gospel and more current arrangements selected by music director Antoine Reynolds will get the audience swaying in their seats. More info and tickets can be found at blackartsmke.org/blacknativity.

Each year, Black Arts MKE showcases both Milwaukee arts scene favorites and the best new emerging talent in dance, theater, poetry and music. This year Ashley S. Jordan is returning after her standout directorial debut in 2023. Relaxing further into her collaboration with Artistic Director, Wanyah L. Frazier, this year's production promises even more scenes of dreamy mysticism paired with longer sequences of contemporary ballet choreographed by Debrasha Greye.

"The production will explore the Black family and an authentic depiction of Black church culture as the focal point. Plus, there will be a lucid dream layer that connects to historical Jerusalem culture," said Jordan. "Jesus, both as a child and adult will move throughout the space and as the story progresses, scenes will oscillate from domestic life to transcendent experiences, reflecting both the struggles and triumphs of faith."

The dynamic creative team includes:

● Mary/Mother, D'Shaunta Stewart

● Joseph/Father, Dacosta Martin

● Jesus, Ernesto Bell Jr.

● Doula, Selena McKnight

● Choreographer, Debrasha Greye

● Music Director, Antoine Reynolds.

● Stage Manager, Mia Palmer

● Technical Director, Ron Scot Fry

● Lighting Designer, Eric Rorholm

● Costume Designer, Carlos Vergara

● Projection Designer, Nathan Berry

● Assistant Stage Manager, Malaina Moore

● Production Manager, Barbara J. Wanzo

● Director, Ashley S. Jordan

● Artistic Director, Wanyah L. Frazier

● Ensemble: Martilia Marechal, Christian Adams, Ciara Hart, Lex Crump, Nahjee Robinson, William Toney, Nathan Berry, Dos Feurtado, Amari Berry, Zelah Sain, Raven Dockery, Patrice Hood, Tyler Reynolds, Amaya Joy

● Youth Ensemble: Ryan Smith, Deontrenique Woodson, Issac Williams, Samia Bell, Journee, Nykolis Reynolds, Amyah Joy, Tyler Reynolds, Amari Berry

Shows are available at the following times:

Thursday, December 5, 2024, Student Matinee 11:00 a.m.

Thursday, December 5, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Friday, December 6, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Saturday, December 7, 2024, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, December 8, 2024, 2:00 p.m.

Each show features a post-show talkback and a full runtime of 90 minutes.

Get tickets here.

Black Arts MKE 10th Anniversary Season is generously supported by Bader Philanthropies, Greater Milwaukee Foundation, Herzfeld Foundation, and Johnson Controls Foundation. Additional support for Black Nativity by Langston Hughes has been generously provided by Arts Midwest, Forest County Potawatomi Foundation, PNC Bank, Yip Harburg Foundation, and Gruber Law Offices.

Comments