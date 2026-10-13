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Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax to Perform at Wharton Center

The legendary duo will perform works including Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 3 arranged for cello and piano at Cobb Great Hall.

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Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax to Perform at Wharton Center

Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax are virtuosos in their own rights. This season, the duo is performing together at Wharton Center for a night of spectacular music on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

In the early 1970s, two Juilliard students met and became close friends. The two, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax, would go on to become legends of the music world. In a friendship spanning half a century and musical collaborations over the decades, their performances together are truly something special to experience.

The pair have been recital partners since 1973, when the duo performed their first public recital at the Marlboro Music School and Festival. They have recorded much of their cello/piano repertoire together.

The performance features the hugely popular and fiery Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 3, arranged for cello and piano, along with Prokofiev's passionate Cello Sonata in C Major, Beethoven's Variations in F on a Theme from The Magic Flute, and more.

 

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