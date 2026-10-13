Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax to Perform at Wharton Center

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Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax are virtuosos in their own rights. This season, the duo is performing together at Wharton Center for a night of spectacular music on Tuesday, December 8, 2026, at 7:30PM. Tickets are available now at the Wharton Center Ticket Office, online at whartoncenter.com, or by calling 517.432.2000 or 1.800.WHARTON. SeatGeek is the only official partner of the Wharton Center Ticket Office.

In the early 1970s, two Juilliard students met and became close friends. The two, cellist Yo-Yo Ma and pianist Emanuel Ax, would go on to become legends of the music world. In a friendship spanning half a century and musical collaborations over the decades, their performances together are truly something special to experience.

The pair have been recital partners since 1973, when the duo performed their first public recital at the Marlboro Music School and Festival. They have recorded much of their cello/piano repertoire together.

The performance features the hugely popular and fiery Brahms' Violin Sonata No. 3, arranged for cello and piano, along with Prokofiev's passionate Cello Sonata in C Major, Beethoven's Variations in F on a Theme from The Magic Flute, and more.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 04 Hrs 41 Min 44 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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