World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents another world premiere with The Magnificent Seven March 31 - April 16. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this dazzling new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.

Gymnasts Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps and Kerri Strug have worked their entire young lives to get to the Olympics. With the whole world watching, can they survive the pressure to win the gold medal and see their faces on a Wheaties box?

The world premiere musical is directed by Catie Davis, with choreography by Duane Lee Holland Jr. - a former gymnast - and music direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons. Cast includes: Bret Beaudry, Alex Finke (Come From Away), Emi Fishman, Beth Guest, Bryana Hall, Scott Anthony Joy, Amanda Kuo, Mary Paige Rieffel, Hana Slevin, Monica Spencer and Phoebe Strole (Spring Awakening).

"We couldn't be more thrilled to produce this stunning piece with this magnificent team," says FIM Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "Developed in our 2019 New Works Festival and delayed because of the pandemic, we're so excited to finally bring this inspirational musical to life!"

The show features scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Adam M. Dill, lighting design by Jake DeGroot and sound design by Matt Otto.

The Magnificent Seven will be at the FIM Elgood Theatre and is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Van Duyne. Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.