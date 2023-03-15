Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

The world premiere musical is directed by Catie Davis, with choreography by Duane Lee Holland Jr. â€“ a former gymnast â€“ and music direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons.

Mar. 15, 2023 Â 
World-Premiere Musical THE MAGNIFICENT SEVEN Tells Story Of 1996 Olympic U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team

FIM Flint Repertory Theatre presents another world premiere with The Magnificent Seven March 31 - April 16. With book and lyrics by Gordon Leary and music by Julia Meinwald, this dazzling new show explores the inner lives of the 1996 U.S. Women's Gymnastics Team as they capture the nation's imagination while competing for Olympic Gold.

Gymnasts Amanda Borden, Amy Chow, Dominique Dawes, Shannon Miller, Dominique Moceanu, Jaycie Phelps and Kerri Strug have worked their entire young lives to get to the Olympics. With the whole world watching, can they survive the pressure to win the gold medal and see their faces on a Wheaties box?

The world premiere musical is directed by Catie Davis, with choreography by Duane Lee Holland Jr. - a former gymnast - and music direction by Jeremy Robin Lyons. Cast includes: Bret Beaudry, Alex Finke (Come From Away), Emi Fishman, Beth Guest, Bryana Hall, Scott Anthony Joy, Amanda Kuo, Mary Paige Rieffel, Hana Slevin, Monica Spencer and Phoebe Strole (Spring Awakening).

"We couldn't be more thrilled to produce this stunning piece with this magnificent team," says FIM Flint Rep Producing Artistic Director Michael Lluberes. "Developed in our 2019 New Works Festival and delayed because of the pandemic, we're so excited to finally bring this inspirational musical to life!"

The show features scenic design by Ann Beyersdorfer, costume design by Adam M. Dill, lighting design by Jake DeGroot and sound design by Matt Otto.

The Magnificent Seven will be at the FIM Elgood Theatre and is sponsored by Dr. and Mrs. Frederick Van Duyne. Tickets are currently available at www.tickets.thefim.org, at the FIM Ticket Center box offices at FIM Whiting Auditorium and FIM Capitol Theatre, or by calling (810) 237-7333. Genesee County residents receive a 30 percent discount as a benefit of the Genesee County Arts Education and Cultural Enrichment Millage.




Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of Photo
Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP
Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.Â  All tickets are subject to availability.
Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions Photo
Interview: Buffy And Bob Alonzo of THE ODD COUPLE at Lion Heart Productions
Neil Simonâ€™sÂ The Odd CoupleÂ is a classic comedy in which a group of guys assembles for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results asÂ The Odd CoupleÂ is born.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By NoÃ«l Coward, Photo
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By NoÃ«l Coward, April 21 â€“ May 7
The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatreÂ opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by NoÃ«l Coward.Â 
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April Photo
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April
Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias.

More Hot Stories For You


Broadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMPBroadway Grand Rapids Announces $30 Student/Educator Rush Tickets For All Performances Of STOMP
March 14, 2023

Broadway Grand Rapids announces $30 Student/Educator Rush tickets for all performances of STOMP. A valid school ID is required, and the limit is two tickets per person.Â  All tickets are subject to availability.
The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By NoÃ«l Coward, April 21 â€“ May 7The Inspired Acting Company Opens Inaugural Season With PRIVATE LIVES By NoÃ«l Coward, April 21 â€“ May 7
March 10, 2023

The Inspired Acting Company, Oakland County's newest professional theatreÂ opens its inaugural season with Private Lives by NoÃ«l Coward.Â 
STEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in AprilSTEEL MAGNOLIAS to Open at Tipping Point Theatre in April
March 10, 2023

Tipping Point Theatre will continue its 15th season on April 13th at 8 p.m. with the modern theatrical classic Steel Magnolias.
HARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook TheatreHARRY TOWNSEND'S LAST STAND Comes to Meadow Brook Theatre
March 10, 2023

Harry Townsend likes his life just the way it is and doesnâ€™t see any need for things to change. When his son, Alan, comes to visit, thatâ€™s all he seems to want to do. Harry Townsendâ€™s Last Stand explores the relationship between father and son, displaying the complexities of family life with wit and wisdom to make the audience feel that theyâ€™re part of the relationship.
Tony and Emmy-Winner Billy Porter Comes To The Fisher Theatre, May 18Tony and Emmy-Winner Billy Porter Comes To The Fisher Theatre, May 18
March 9, 2023

GRAMMY, EMMY, and twice Tony Award-winning singer, composer, director, author, actor, and playwrightÂ Billy PorterÂ announces theÂ BLACK MONA LISA TOUR: VOLUMEÂ 1Â with a stop in Detroit at the Fisher Theatre on Thursday, May 18.
share