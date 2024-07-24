Williamston Theatre Hosts Annual Season Launch Party To Kick Off 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, will hold its annual fundraiser to kick-off the upcoming season – the Season Launch Party.

The Season Launch Party is the annual Williamston Theatre fundraising event that gives patrons an exclusive sneak peek of the upcoming season. There will be a performance of short scenes from many of the plays in the 2024-2025 Season and will feature actors in the productions. The evening includes food from several of the wonderful restaurants in Williamston, and beverages to suit all appetites. Food sponsors of the event include Cancun Mexican Grill Williamston, Niko's Taverna, Old Nation Brewing Company, Tavern 109, That New Place, and Zynda's.

This year's hosts are Williamston Theatre board member Sarah Hendrickson and her husband Grant Hendrickson. The event will take place at their beautiful home in Bath.

Williamston Theatre is a nonprofit, professional regional theatre that offers a diverse array of intimate storytelling experiences to entertain, build a sense of belonging, and foster empathy for the human journey. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area.

Tickets

The event will be held at the home of Grant and Sarah Hendrickson on Thursday, August 22, 2024, from 5:30pm – 8:00pm. Tickets are $60 and are available for purchase at the Williamston Theatre box office by calling 517-655-SHOW and online via the Theatre's website at www.williamstontheatre.org.

Comments