Williamston Theatre to Present COMEDY IN BILLTOWN Next Month

Mid-Michigan's award-winning professional theatre company, Williamston Theatre, located at 122 S. Putnam Street in downtown Williamston, launches a new second-stage program – Comedy in Billtown, an evening of stand-up comedy. The inaugural performance is Tuesday, October 17 featuring five Michigan comedians. Tickets are now on sale.

The first Comedy in Billtown will feature Michigan comedians Louis D. Michael (also the evening's Host), Robert Jenkins, Pat Sievert, Nick Leydorf, and Camila Ballario.

Louis D. Michael is childish at heart. His “edgy and not entirely well thought out” jokes, and stories will have audience members laughing to their surprise at some darker topics, cutting like a butter knife with an edge. He has been featured on NPR & Don't Tell Comedy.

Robert Jenkins combines his quick wit and sharp words with a disarming delivery to leave you wondering if you just heard what you thought you heard. A Detroit native and resident of Lansing, Robert has performed at the Oddball Comedy & Curiosity Festival, Bridgetown Comedy Festival, and Laughfest where he was a participant in the Best of the Midwest Comedy Competition. Robert's comedy albums include “Achievement Unlocked” and “Attempted Salvation,” which are available on Apple Music, Google Play, and Amazon, and “Attempted Salvation,” which can be heard on SiriusXM Radio.

Pat Sievert sees things in a way you've never considered, but it's a perspective you'll never forget. He's honed his charmingly quirky, wickedly funny material with diligent road work, appearing at festivals across the country (Whiskey Bear, Motor City, and Savage Henry to name a few). In 2019 Pat won the prestigious Funniest Person in Grand Rapids Competition and recorded his debut album “I Do What I Want Now”. Whether it's an indie DIY show or an A-list comedy club, Pat is a refreshing new voice that stands out from the crowd.

Nick Leydorf is a fun-loving, comedian with a quick wit and a third nipple. When he's not on stage, you can find Nick in his office being a lawyer, paying off his student loans. Described as “funny, adorable, and non-threatening” by one writer, Nick talks about his unrelatable profession in such a relatable way that audiences can't help but laugh. So far, Nick has performed in festivals around the country including Cleveland Comedy Festival, Crossroads Comedy Festival, Gilda's LaughFest, the Motor City Comedy Festival, Savage Henry Comedy Festival, Traverse City Comedy Fest, Border City Comedy Festival, Middle Ground Comedy Festival, Big Time Garbage Festival, What a Joke Comedy Festival, Stoop Fest, and the Elsie Dairy Festival. Okay, the last one was because Whitesnake had to cancel. Nick has also had the opportunity to work with some of his favorite comedians like Kyle Kinane, Nate Bargatze, Todd Barry, and Robert Kelly.

Camila Ballario is an Argentine-born comedian from Michigan. She was voted 'Best Comedian' by Current Magazine and won 'Best of Fest' at both the Big Pine Comedy and Laugh After Dark Comedy Festivals. Camila has been entertaining crowds far and wide with her fresh brand of stand-up, where she often joins her ideas with songs to give you a unique look into her perspective on the realities of being a woman in her 30s. Camila is releasing her first special in 2023!

This series of stand-up comedy shows begins on Tuesday, October 17 at 7pm. Tickets are $20 and available for purchase through the Williamston Theatre box office (517-655-SHOW) or online at the link below. Seating is general admission. Comedy in Billtown will continue with evenings of stand-up comedy presented on February 13 and May 7, 2024. Louis D. Michael will be the Host for all the events. Comedians for the 2024 dates will be announced closer to the performances.

The Williamston Theatre is a not-for-profit, professional live theatre company, dedicated to producing plays that excite, engage, and entertain our audiences. The theatre opened its doors in 2006, is the winner of a 2014 National Theatre Company Grant from The American Theatre Wing and has received many regional awards including the 2008 Robert Busby Award for extraordinary overall contribution to theatre in the Greater Lansing Area. Our current production is On The Market by Jason Odell Williams and runs through October 22.

Williamston Theatre patrons will find ample parking on the street and in several municipal lots throughout the city. The theatre is located in downtown Williamston (exit 117 off I-96) just south of Grand River Avenue. Additional information about the company and the 2023-2024 Season is available online at the link below or by calling (517) 655-SHOW (7469).