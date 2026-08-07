THE HIP HOP NUTCRACKER to Return to East Lansing This December

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The Hip Hop Nutcracker 2026 tour will include a return to East Lansing's Wharton Center for Performing Arts for one show only on Saturday, December 19, 2026, at 7:30PM. Kurtis Blow is set to host and MC the family-friendly holiday mash-up and contemporary holiday dance spectacle that has performed more than 250 times in 70 cities and brings a modern twist to Tchaikovsky's 130-year-old ballet. A dozen all-star dancers join Blow on stage, as well as an on-stage DJ and an electric violinist.

The Hip Hop Nutcracker is directed, choreographed, and co-created by Jennifer Weber, an Emmy winner and two-time Tony and Olivier award-nominee who also choreographed the international hit musical, & Juliet currently playing on Broadway. Executive producing is four-time Tony winner and two-time Olivier award-winning producer Eva Price, whose productions have garnered six Olivier Awards, two GRAMMY Awards, two Emmy Awards, and 20 Tony Awards. The re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic story turns the beloved Nutcracker score on its head. Hip hop dance and Tchaikovsky's timeless music blend together for a heart-stirring and inspirational holiday event that takes audiences on a journey celebrating love, community, and the magic of the holiday season.

"What makes this show so special is watching audiences experience the holidays in a completely new way," says Blow. "The energy, the music, the dancers, and the heart behind the story create something that's fun for every generation. It's become a holiday tradition that celebrates the history of hip hop while bringing people together through one unforgettable night of live entertainment." Blow paved the way for generations of hip hop artists and fans after scoring the first certified gold record rap song in 1980. He is also responsible for “Christmas Rappin,” acclaimed for being the first rap holiday song.

Just like the original, Maria-Clara and the Nutcracker Prince go on a dream adventure battling a gang of mice, visiting the land of sweets, and learning the lessons of the holiday season. Innovative digital graffiti and visuals transform the landscape of E.T.A. Hoffmann's beloved story from traditional 19th century Germany to the vibrant, diverse sights and sounds of contemporary New York City.

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