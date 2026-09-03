SKELETON CREW to Open at Rosedale Community Players in Southfield

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Rosedale Community Players will bring Dominique Morisseau's powerful drama Skeleton Crew to the stage this fall, telling a deeply Detroit story about work, family, survival and the strength of a community facing an uncertain future.

Set in one of Detroit's last auto stamping plants at the beginning of the 2009 recession, Skeleton Crew follows four workers as they face the possibility that their plant, and their livelihoods, could disappear. Shanita must determine how she will support herself and her unborn child. Faye faces difficult choices about how and where she will live. Dez struggles to turn his ambitious dreams into reality. Meanwhile, their manager, Reggie, is caught between protecting his 'work family' and following the demands of the corporate office.

Skeleton Crew is the third play in Morisseau's acclaimed Detroit cycle, exploring the people behind the headlines during one of the most difficult periods in Detroit's recent history.

For Rosedale Community Players, bringing this story to a Metro Detroit stage is about more than producing a play. It is an opportunity to tell an important story about the city and the people who helped shape it.

Director Jimmie Comer III, a Detroiter raised by a factory worker, has a deeply personal connection to the story.

'I want to remind our community that our heritage is not just found within our individual cultures or homes-but that it's found in our inherent strength to overcome strategically.' - Jimmie Comer III

Comer draws inspiration from his father, Jimmie Comer II, who worked in a Detroit factory and often reminded his son of the power of collective strength:

'There's nothing we can't do when we do it together. That's the rhythm of the city.'

- Jimmie Comer II

That idea of resilience and community is at the heart of Comer's approach to Skeleton Crew.

The production is directed by Jimmie Comer III, with assistant directors Lydia Carey and Ryan Stapleton. The cast features Shelby Bradley, Sarai Quinice, Kivon Reeves and Yakeem Tatum.

Skeleton Crew offers audiences an opportunity to look back at a pivotal moment in Detroit's history while considering questions that remain relevant today: What happens when the work you depend on disappears? How do you protect the people you love? And what can we accomplish when we face uncertainty together?

Rosedale Community Players is a Metro Detroit community theatre committed to bringing compelling stories to local audiences and creating opportunities for artists to share their voices on stage.

Tickets will be available beginning September 10 via our online box office: Rosedale Community Players - Online Tickets

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